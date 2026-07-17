15 years of impact: Massmart and FoodForward SA's fight against hunger

Mandela Day offers a moment to reflect on the importance of community support, but for Massmart and FoodForward SA, addressing food insecurity requires action beyond a single day.

A Mandela Day commitment that extends beyond one day

Through its longstanding partnership with FoodForward SA, Massmart has contributed more than 1,300 tonnes of food, distributed nationally through the organisation’s network of beneficiary organisations.

This Mandela Day, the partnership continues with a donation of nearly 20 tonnes of maize meal to FoodForward SA.

In addition, Massmart employees in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town will participate in FoodForward SA’s food packing event on 17 July, contributing their time towards supporting communities experiencing food insecurity.

Addressing South Africa’s food insecurity challenge

Food insecurity remains one of the country’s most pressing social challenges, requiring collaboration between organisations, businesses and communities.

Through its partnership with FoodForward SA, Massmart supports a food redistribution model that helps ensure surplus and donated food reaches those who need it most.

Commenting on the initiative, Massmart’s senior manager for sustainability, Viratha Hariram said, “Food insecurity remains one of South Africa’s most urgent social challenges. Through our long-standing partnership with FoodForward SA, we are able to support a proven redistribution model that reaches communities across the country.”





Turning Mandela’s call for action into impact

For FoodForward SA, Mandela Day provides an opportunity to bring people together around practical action.

Andy Du Plessis, FoodForward SA managing director, said, “Mandela Day is a call to action that Nelson Mandela left with all of us: to dedicate 67 minutes of our time serving humanity."

"At FoodForward SA, we'll answer that call in the way we know best - by bringing together our sponsors, partners, supporters, and volunteers to sort and pack nutritious food for communities experiencing hunger during the cold winter months.”