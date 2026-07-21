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    Coronation helps food go further this Mandela Day

    For many South African households, making the monthly grocery budget stretch has become increasingly difficult. FoodForward SA redistributes surplus food through a national network of more than 2,500 beneficiary organisations, helping nearly one million vulnerable South Africans every day.
    Issued by Coronation
    21 Jul 2026
    Coronation helps food go further this Mandela Day

    This Mandela Day, Coronation employees joined FoodForward SA's annual food packing event, continuing the company's support for the organisation. The scale of the initiative is significant: last year alone, volunteers packed 200 tonnes of food, helping provide more than 880,000 meals to vulnerable communities across South Africa.

    "There are many worthy causes to support on Mandela Day. We chose FoodForward SA because of the scale of its reach and the work it does to improve food security across South Africa. We've supported the organisation since 2021, and this year's volunteer initiative is another opportunity for our people to contribute to that work," says Wisahl Ganief, group head of marketing at Coronation.

    Coronation helps food go further this Mandela Day

    FoodForward SA's latest State of Household Food Insecurity Report found that food insecurity has risen sharply over the past five years, driven by rising living costs, unemployment and inequality. At its peak, an estimated eight million South Africans experienced severe food insecurity.

    For Coronation, the findings reinforce the importance of supporting organisations working to alleviate hunger alongside broader investments in education and youth development. The company's community investment programme includes initiatives focused on early childhood development, literacy, teacher development, consumer financial education and community food gardens, recognising the close links between nutrition, education and opportunity.

    "FoodForward SA is doing crucial work at a time when many South African households are under increasing pressure. We're proud to support their efforts and to spend our Mandela Day alongside an organisation making such a tangible contribution in communities across the country," Ganief concludes.

    Read more: Mandela Day, Coronation, FoodForward SA
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