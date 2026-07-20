From Pain to Possibility: East Coast Radio and Busamed change 3 lives

What began as a Mandela Day initiative to change one life became a powerful demonstration of compassion, collaboration and hope, with three KwaZulu-Natal residents receiving life-changing medical support through from Pain to Possibility.

Dawn Nel (centre) with the Busamed Gateway Private Hospital team and East Coast Breakfast's Darren Maule.

The initiative, launched by East Coast Radio's The Big Favour in partnership with Busamed Gateway Private Hospital, invited listeners to nominate individuals living with debilitating medical conditions who could not afford the elective procedures they desperately needed. Hundreds of heartfelt nominations were received before an expert multidisciplinary medical panel shortlisted three finalists for comprehensive assessments.

On Friday, 17 July, East Coast Breakfast listeners shared in an emotional moment as Dawn Nel discovered she had been selected to receive the knee replacement surgery she has waited more than five years for.

Dawn Nel, pictured above minutes before her successful surgery.

Forced to leave the hospitality industry because of chronic pain and limited mobility, Dawn's condition had affected every aspect of her life - from earning an income to spending quality time with her family and grandchildren. Her surgery represents the opportunity to regain both her independence and quality of life.

However, the story did not end there.

Following comprehensive medical evaluations, Busamed specialists determined that the remaining two finalists required alternative treatment pathways rather than surgery. One finalist will undergo further diagnostic investigations before an appropriate treatment plan is developed, while the other will receive a structured rehabilitation programme following an MRI diagnosis that ruled out the need for surgery.

In a surprise announcement that captured the true spirit of Mandela Day, Kagiso Tiso Holdings (KTH) led by Paballo Makosholo committed to funding the recommended treatment for both remaining finalists, ensuring that every person who reached the final stage of the journey receives the care they need.

What began as a campaign to transform one life ultimately became an initiative that changed three.

From Pain to Possibility reflects what can happen when organisations unite around a shared purpose - by combining the power of storytelling, healthcare expertise and corporate generosity, we've been able to create meaningful, lasting impact for three deserving South Africans.

The initiative also highlights the ongoing challenges many South Africans face in accessing elective healthcare and demonstrates the role partnerships can play in bridging those gaps through practical, life-changing interventions.

This Mandela Day, From Pain to Possibility became more than a campaign. It became a reminder that meaningful change often starts with a single act of kindness and that when organisations work together, the impact can reach far beyond what was originally imagined.

To learn more about The Big Favour visit ecr.co.za and click on The Big Favour tab.



