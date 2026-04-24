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    Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast drives future-focused leadership conversations in KZN

    The Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast once again cemented its status as one of KwaZulu-Natal’s premier business events, bringing together a powerful collective of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers for a morning of insight, connection, and forward-thinking dialogue.
    Issued by East Coast Radio
    24 Apr 2026
    24 Apr 2026
    Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast drives future-focused leadership conversations in KZN

    Hosted at the Durban ICC, the sold-out event welcomed approximately 650 attendees, all gathered under this year’s compelling theme: Legacy Speaks – The Talk of Tomorrow. The theme challenged business leaders to think beyond short-term success and consider the lasting impact of their leadership, decisions, and organisational culture.

    The programme featured a dynamic and diverse lineup of speakers, including business growth expert Pavlo Phitidis, CEO and business leader Grace Harding, globally recognised sports broadcaster Carol Tshabalala, and author, philanthropist and speaker Rachel Kolisi. Together, they unpacked the evolving nature of leadership in a rapidly shifting business landscape, sharing practical insights on resilience, adaptability, and purpose-driven leadership.

    Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast drives future-focused leadership conversations in KZN
    Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast drives future-focused leadership conversations in KZN
    Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast drives future-focused leadership conversations in KZN

    Throughout the morning, speakers emphasised that legacy is not defined by titles or achievements alone, but by the impact leaders leave behind – in their organisations, communities, and industries. Attendees were encouraged to embrace continuous learning, remain agile in the face of change, and lead with intention in an increasingly complex global environment. Beyond the stage, the Business Breakfast created valuable opportunities for networking and collaboration, enabling meaningful connections between established leaders and emerging voices within the KwaZulu-Natal business ecosystem. The event continues to serve as a catalyst for partnerships, idea-sharing, and business growth within the region.

    As a long-standing platform, the Business Breakfast reflects East Coast Radio’s commitment to facilitating conversations that matter – extending beyond entertainment to actively contribute to economic and leadership development in the province.

    Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast drives future-focused leadership conversations in KZN
    Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast drives future-focused leadership conversations in KZN
    Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast drives future-focused leadership conversations in KZN
    Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast drives future-focused leadership conversations in KZN

    “Mancosa’s collaboration with East Coast Radio continues to be a valuable platform for meaningful engagement and thought leadership. Our fourth successful partnership reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to impactful business conversations,” said Loshnee Bridgmohan, Mancosa marketing manager.

    “The Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast is more than just a moment – it’s part of a bigger conversation about where KwaZulu-Natal is going and the role we all play in shaping that future. By bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, we are creating a platform that not only inspires but drives meaningful action and lasting impact,” said shared managing director of East Coast Radio, Mzuvele Mthethwa.

    Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast drives future-focused leadership conversations in KZN

    The continued success of the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast underscores the growing demand for spaces where leaders can engage with relevant, thought-provoking content while building meaningful professional relationships.

    As the platform evolves, it remains firmly focused on shaping the future of business in KwaZulu-Natal – one conversation at a time.

    Read more: East Coast Radio, Grace Harding, Pavlo Phitidis, Carol Tshabalala, Mancosa, Rachel Kolisi, Loshnee Bridgmohan
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    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
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