Pendoring's student radio ad challenge: Vote for the ad that speaks to your heart

The best of the Mzansi Sounds Better in Your Language Student Radio Ad Challenge is now on air nationwide across the SABC's African Language Stations (ALS).

Vote now: Student radio ads celebrating SA's languages hit SABC airwaves (Image supplied)

Audiences can now hear the ads on SABC radio stations nationwide or listen to them all via iPendoring's website and then vote for the advert that resonates the most with them.

The winning advert to be announced on 17 July 2026.

The Mzansi Sounds Better in Your Language Student Radio Ad Challenge was initiated by iPendoring and Brand South Africa to celebrate South African life, language and culture.

Students from across the country were invited to write and submit radio ad concepts in their home languages.

The top entry in each language was then handed to students at the Academy of Sound Engineering (ASE), who produced the finished ads, with the SABC coming on board as a generous partner and collaborator to put the work on air nationwide.

Featured finalists

The selected radio advertisements span multiple South African languages, including isiZulu, isiXhosa, Afrikaans, Sepedi, Setswana, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, Sesotho and isiNdebele.

The finalists are:

Ku pfuka ka Mzansi — written by Gomolemo Motloutsi (Xitsonga)



Sa Afrika Tshipembe — written by Boikanyo Manana (Tshivenda)



Ubuhle boMzantsi Afrika —written by Nomzabalazo Mduka (isiXhosa)



Ke Gae Mo — written by Lebogang Jessicah Monyela (Sepedi)



Lefu la Gae ke Rona — written by Palesa Maake (Setswana)



Isewula Afrika — written by Mthokozisi Ntuli (isiNdebele)



LENA YIYO IMZANSI — written by Zibusiso Ndlovu (isiZulu)



Pilo tse thata — written by Tshepiso Mokoena (Sesotho)



Suid Afrika ons is een — written by Brenton Losper (Afrikaans)

From reflections on home and identity to stories of resilience, unity and cultural pride, each piece offers a unique perspective on what it means to be South African today — told through the richness of language and sound.

All ads are currently airing across SABC radio stations nationwide, giving audiences the opportunity to engage with each story before casting their vote.

The challenge continues iPendoring's commitment to elevating indigenous language creativity and giving emerging talent a national platform where storytelling in all South African languages is not only welcomed, but celebrated.

For Brand South Africa, the challenge speaks directly to the organisation’s mandate of building national pride and social cohesion.

By backing young creatives to tell South African stories in their own languages, the initiative showcases the depth of local talent and reminds the country of the richness of its cultures.

It is a celebration of what makes South Africa distinctive and an invitation for South Africans to take pride in hearing themselves reflected on the national airwaves.

The SABC is uniquely placed to carry this campaign. As the national public broadcaster, its African Language Stations give South Africans the chance to listen to radio in their mother tongue, covering the full breadth of the country's indigenous languages.

There is no platform better suited to a challenge built around the idea that Mzansi sounds better in your home language.

Cast your vote here.