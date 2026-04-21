Top Billing reveals presenter lineup ahead of 2026 comeback

Top Billing, South Africa’s longest-running and most iconic entertainment and lifestyle programme, set to make its long-awaited return on Thursday, 30 April 2026, has revealed its presenter lineup for the comeback season,

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For nearly three decades, Top Billing defined what it meant to live “the best of the good life”.

Following months of anticipation, the presenter lineup is set to lead its highly anticipated return, blending legacy talent with a new generation of cultural voices.

A blend of legacy and new-era storytelling

At the core of the relaunch is a carefully curated mix of established personalities and emerging talent, reflecting both the show’s heritage and its forward-looking vision.

Among the returning icons is Dr Michael Mol, whose long-standing association with the show helped define its original success. Joining him is Basetsana Kumalo, former Miss South Africa and one of the show’s most recognisable early presenters, bringing decades of media and business experience back to the screen.

Also returning are Jonathan Boynton-Lee, known for his versatility across television and film, Dr Fez Mkhize, whose multifaceted career bridges medicine and media, and Ryle De Morny, whose energetic, lifestyle-driven approach aligns with the show’s refreshed format.

Introducing a new generation of presenters

Joining the legacy names is a new cohort of presenters bringing global recognition, youth appeal and digital influence.

Leading the new wave is Zozibini Tunzi, whose international profile and advocacy work position her as a powerful voice in contemporary storytelling. She is joined by Bryoni Govender, a legal professional representing a new generation of purpose-driven South Africans.

Actor Arno Greeff brings strong on-screen presence and appeal to younger audiences, while Sine Mpulu takes on the role of dedicated social media presenter, extending the show’s reach across digital platforms with behind-the-scenes and real-time content.

A strategic reboot for a cultural icon

Produced by Cardova Productions, the return of Top Billing represents more than a revival, it signals a repositioning of the brand for a new era of content consumption.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Top Billing back with this dynamic mix of returning favourites and fresh new talent,” said Patience Stevens, managing director at Cardova Productions and executive producer of the show.

“Together, they will continue Top Billing’s proud legacy of celebrating the very best of our country while delivering aspirational, feel-good content.”

Bradley van den Berg, chief operating officer and executive producer, added that the casting strategy was intentional: “This season is about honouring the legacy while evolving the show to reflect the energy, diversity and ambition of modern South Africa.”

From a broadcaster perspective, SABC sees the relaunch as a key moment in repositioning S3 as a hub for premium local storytelling.

“This mix of talent honours the legacy of Top Billing while bringing a fresh, contemporary energy that aligns with S3’s vision,” said Dichaba Phalatse, Marketing Manager for SABC Video Entertainment.

Reinventing aspirational storytelling

For nearly three decades, Top Billing defined aspirational lifestyle content in South Africa - showcasing luxury homes, travel destinations, entrepreneurship and success stories that inspired audiences nationwide.

The new season aims to retain that essence while evolving its narrative to reflect a more diverse, contemporary and accessible version of success. Content will focus on young, urban and culturally aware South Africans shaping the future through innovation, creativity and collaboration.

From design and travel to entrepreneurship and culture, the show will continue to explore how South Africans live and connect; bridging aspiration with relatability.

Backed by premium brand partnerships

The relaunch is supported by key commercial partners including Pam Golding, Spar, Opel, Tanqueray and L'Or—brands aligned with the show’s premium positioning and lifestyle focus.

A new chapter begins

As anticipation builds, Top Billing’s return signals a broader shift in local content where legacy formats are being reimagined to engage new audiences while retaining their cultural significance.

New episodes will air every Thursday at 7pm on S3, with repeats on Sundays at 1pm and rebroadcasts on Tuesdays at 9:30pm on SABC 1.

With a refreshed format, expanded talent lineup and renewed storytelling focus, Top Billing is poised to once again capture the imagination of South African viewers, this time for a new generation.