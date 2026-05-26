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SABC appoints Dr Vuyo Nyembezi as group executive: technology
Nyembezi brings more than two decades of experience in the broadcasting sector, including extensive leadership experience within the SABC.
His appointment follows a period in which he served in an acting capacity during a key phase of the broadcaster’s technology and digital evolution.
SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli said Nyembezi’s leadership would play a key role in advancing the organisation’s long-term strategy.
“Dr. Nyembezi’s appointment reflects the SABC’s commitment to strong leadership, innovation, and operational excellence. His extensive industry expertise and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in strengthening the Corporation’s digital transformation journey and ensuring that the SABC continues to serve audiences effectively in a rapidly evolving media landscape," said Chabeli.
Nyembezi is expected to lead the broadcaster’s Technology Division through its next phase of innovation, with a focus on sustainability, operational efficiency, and digital enablement across the organisation.