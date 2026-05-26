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    SABC appoints Dr Vuyo Nyembezi as group executive: technology

    The South African Broadcasting Corporation has appointed Dr. Vuyo Nyembezi as group executive: Technology, effective 15 May 2026, as the public broadcaster accelerates its digital transformation and modernisation strategy.
    26 May 2026
    26 May 2026
    Dr. Nyembezi’s has been appointed as group executive: technology at SABC. Source: SABC.
    Dr. Nyembezi’s has been appointed as group executive: technology at SABC. Source: SABC.

    Nyembezi brings more than two decades of experience in the broadcasting sector, including extensive leadership experience within the SABC.

    His appointment follows a period in which he served in an acting capacity during a key phase of the broadcaster’s technology and digital evolution.

    SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli said Nyembezi’s leadership would play a key role in advancing the organisation’s long-term strategy.

    “Dr. Nyembezi’s appointment reflects the SABC’s commitment to strong leadership, innovation, and operational excellence. His extensive industry expertise and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in strengthening the Corporation’s digital transformation journey and ensuring that the SABC continues to serve audiences effectively in a rapidly evolving media landscape," said Chabeli.

    Nyembezi is expected to lead the broadcaster’s Technology Division through its next phase of innovation, with a focus on sustainability, operational efficiency, and digital enablement across the organisation.

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