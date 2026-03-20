Dee Uren appointed as SABC’s executive of news & current affairs

Deidre “Dee” Uren, a seasoned newsroom leader, has been appointed group executive of news and current affairs at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), effective 1 April 2026.

Dee Uren will officially take up the position in April. Source: Supplied.

Leadership

Uren has been serving in the role in an acting capacity since 1 January 2025, during which time she has provided steady leadership to the SABC’s news and current affairs division, while overseeing key editorial and operational priorities for the public broadcaster.

Her appointment follows a comprehensive recruitment process.

SABC Group CEO Nomsa Chabeli said Uren’s appointment provides continuity of leadership for the division during an important period for both the organisation and the country.

“Deidre has consistently demonstrated steady, principled, and capable leadership of the SABC newsroom at a time when the role of trusted journalism and editorial integrity has never been more critical. Her deep institutional knowledge, commitment to public-interest reporting, and ability to lead with clarity in a complex and evolving media landscape position her strongly for this role.

"Her appointment not only provides important continuity for the division but also reinforces our commitment to a newsroom that is credible and impactful. I am confident that under her leadership, the SABC will continue to strengthen its position as a trusted source of news and a cornerstone of our democracy.”

With more than three decades of experience at the SABC, Uren has played a central role in newsroom leadership and the delivery of major national broadcast coverage moments, including multiple national election cycles and other significant national events where the public broadcaster’s role in informing the nation is most visible.

Editorial initiatives

In addition to overseeing daily newsroom operations, she has also led several strategic editorial and operational initiatives aimed at strengthening newsroom innovation, integration and the development of journalistic talent across the organisation.

Most recently, during her tenure as acting group executive, Uren oversaw several key milestones for the News and Current Affairs division, including the successful global broadcast coverage of the G20 Summit, while maintaining strong editorial leadership and operational stability within the newsroom.

Uren welcomed the opportunity to continue serving the SABC newsroom: “It is a great honour to continue serving the SABC’s news and current affairs division at such an important time for both the organisation and our country. Having spent the greater part of my career in the SABC newsroom, I remain deeply committed to the role of public service journalism in informing, educating and empowering South Africans. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented teams across the country as we build on the strong foundation already in place to deliver credible, independent and impactful journalism.”