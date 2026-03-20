The new job of experiential as the basket comes under pressure

Experiential marketing built much of its reputation on spectacle. Immersive environments, shareable moments, brand theatre designed to generate reach through social amplification. This model now faces a structural challenge: consumers have less tolerance for the performative and more appetite for the useful.

Bonita Christie, business unit director, Publicis Commerce Experiential, explores the changing role experiential marketing for brands (Image supplied)

Let’s look at this in the context of the cost-of-living conversation.

The cost-of-living conversation is not new, but each fresh trigger - a fuel levy increase, a rate hold that offers no relief, another round of administered price adjustments - acts as an accelerant.

It tightens decision-making and raises the threshold for what earns a place in the basket. For brands operating in this environment, the strategic implications are immediate and real.

Understanding what happens to consumer behaviour under sustained economic pressure is the brief that every marketer should be working to right now.

The basket optimisation economy

One of the most telling shifts in cost-pressured markets is that consumers do not simply stop spending. They recalibrate.

Research and anecdotal evidence from South Africa’s retail sector consistently show the same pattern: households are shopping more frequently but buying fewer items per trip.

The basket gets smaller and significantly more scrutinised.

This is basket optimisation behaviour, and it presents both a threat and an opportunity for brands. The threat is obvious: if consumers are curating more tightly, only items with an immediate, demonstrable reason to be chosen will survive.

The opportunity lies in being that item.

In a basket optimisation economy, awareness is no longer sufficient.

Brands must earn their place through immediate usefulness, functional value, relevant messaging and a purchase experience that signals the choice is a smart one.

The “wow factor” of brand theatre becomes a luxury that neither the brand nor the consumer can afford.

Every item must earn its place

Alongside basket optimisation runs a parallel psychological shift: the need for justification.

Consumers under financial pressure become hyper-rational. Every discretionary purchase is subject to an internal audit. Is this worth it right now? Can I defend this choice to myself, or to my household?

Brands that understand this dynamic build their messaging accordingly. They make the purchase decision feel smart and defensible.

They offer proof points, not promises.

This is where experiential marketing earns its budget. A well-designed brand interaction at the point of decision does something no media placement can replicate: it gives the consumer a lived reason to choose.

A sample, a demonstration, a direct conversation; these create the justification that turns consideration into purchase.

Price hikes tighten the basket overnight

Few economic events recalibrate consumer behaviour as quickly as a fuel price increase.

The mechanism is direct and visible: higher fuel costs raise transport expenses, filter into the cost of logistics and distribution and surface in the price of everyday goods within days.

For SA households where commuting costs are a significant share of take-home income, the psychological impact precedes the actual price changes.

Anticipated fuel increases act like a fast-forward button on value behaviour. Consumers pre-emptively tighten before the formal adjustments take effect, switching to private label or simply cutting categories that feel non-essential.

The basket disciplines itself ahead of necessity.

For marketers, this signals a narrow window.

In the weeks surrounding a fuel price announcement, consumer attention to value messaging peaks.

Brands that show up in that moment with relevant, practical, well-placed communication catch consumers at their most receptive to new information about value.

Pivotability: The new brand KPI

Volatility has become a structural condition of the South African market.

Brands that have built their strategies around stable economic conditions are increasingly exposed.

The brands that thrive are those that have built genuine pivotability into their operating model.

Pivotability is the organisational and creative agility to shift offer mechanics, messaging emphasis and experience design in response to changing consumer pressures, without dismantling brand equity or defaulting to a price war.

A pivotable brand can reframe a product’s value story or introduce a relevant trial mechanic within weeks rather than quarters.

In practical terms, this means building campaign structures that allow for modular adaptation: messaging layers that can be adjusted without a full creative restart, activation formats that can scale up or down based on conditions on the ground and measurement frameworks that capture behavioural signals early enough to act on them.

The evolution of experiential

The evolution of experiential in this context is a sharpening of purpose.

The most effective activations are increasingly designed around utility and helping consumers decide faster through trial, enabling direct comparison, demonstrating practical benefit and creating a clear, frictionless path to purchase.

The consumer who leaves a brand interaction feeling informed and well-served is significantly more likely to return and recommend than one who was simply entertained.

The shift from theatre to utility requires redirecting creative energy toward the question of what the consumer actually needs at this moment and building an experience that delivers it with precision.

The strategic imperative

South African consumers are adapting in real time. The basket under pressure is a mirror of how trust, value and relevance are being renegotiated between brands and the people they serve.

Brands must show up with clarity, utility and genuine responsiveness to the pressures consumers are navigating to earn their place in that basket or be quietly edited out.