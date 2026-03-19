Toughees celebrates school pride with R180,000 war cry competition

The Toughees Your War Cry, Your Way national competition – part of the brand's Tough Like Us campaign – invites primary and high schools to showcase their best war cry, celebrating pride, unity, and self-expression, while reinforcing what Toughees stands for – durability, confidence, and standing strong together.

Entries open Wednesday, 11 March 2026 and close Thursday, 29 May 2026 at midnight. All South African primary and high school learners are welcome to participate, whether entering individually, as part of a group, or representing their school.

"South African schools have proven time and again that they know how to bring the gees, get the crowd going, and turn every war cry and igwijo into a moment of pride and unity," says Lubabalo Mahlati, school’s brand manager.

"With our ‘Your War Cry, Your Way’ competition, Toughees celebrates that spirit and shines a spotlight on the creativity, teamwork, and school pride that make our learners stand tall."

Entry guidelines

Open to South African primary and high schools and their learners.



One video entry per school or group



Gather a group of learners (minimum 10 recommended for the war cry effect) and film an original 30–60 second war cry using a smartphone or camera



The war cry must include the word “Toughees”



Post the video on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok



Tag @toughees_sa and use the hashtags #Toughees and #YourWarCryYourWay



Entries must be submitted by posting the video on your social media feed, and not Stories, by a learner, teacher, school administrator, or official school account

Entries will be reviewed for eligibility, conduct, and originality. Shortlisted videos will be judged on school spirit, energy, originality, teamwork, authenticity, and overall impact, with social engagement considered as a supporting metric.

The R180,000 cash prize will be split across nine winners and can be used at each squad’s or school’s discretion – from kit and facilities to sports, cultural programmes, community initiatives, and learner development programmes.

The winners will be notified directly and announced on Toughees’ social media platforms.

"At Toughees, we see the resilience and pride that South African learners carry with them every single day," says Mahlati. "They show up, push through challenges, and represent their schools with confidence – and we’re proud that Toughees has walked that journey with generations of learners. It’s equally important to us that these shoes are made locally at our Bata Loskop factory in the foothills of the Drakensberg, where 92% of our production line is powered by women. That local craftsmanship and commitment is part of what makes Toughees truly Tough Like Us."



