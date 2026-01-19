R200,000 up for grabs in Toughees ‘Tough Like Us’ back-to-school competition

There’s something powerful about being South African – a spirit built differently, woven from rhythm, resilience, and an unshakeable sense of belonging. No DNA, just RSA.

It’s this same spirit that beloved school shoe brand Toughees is celebrating with the launch of its Tough Like Us back-to-school campaign and competition as families across the country gear up for a new school year.

Honouring all that makes us uniquely Mzansi, Tough Like Us salutes the grit, pride, and everyday strength that carry South African learners through every challenge. Through a rousing television commercial and digital campaign, it shines a spotlight on learners who show up, stand tall, and make being South African a proud flex – all while wearing the school shoe that has stood beside generations.

As part of the campaign, Toughees is also giving South African families a big boost with a R200,000 cash giveaway.

From 22 December 2025 to 13 February 2026, anyone who purchases a pair of Toughees, in-store or online, can enter for a chance to win one of ten R20,000 cash prizes.

For decades, Toughees has stood tall in classrooms and on playgrounds across the country, earning its place as a household favourite thanks to exceptional durability, comfort, and quality.

Deenai Heralall, marketing manager at Bata South Africa, explains the thinking behind the campaign: "Tough Like Us builds on the success of our recent back-to-school campaigns, Made Tough and For Every Kind of Tough, but this time we’re speaking directly to the kids and inviting everyone to see themselves in the story, fostering a shared sense of community."

"At a time when parents and learners are stretching every rand, we know that quality matters. Families want school shoes that are comfortable, tough, reliable, and built to last – and Toughees delivers," he says.

"Every pair comes with a six-month warranty against fair wear and tear and is made from premium leather for durability, breathability, and easy cleaning. This craftsmanship has made Toughees a trusted staple since 1954, and this competition is our way of giving back and thanking families for their continued support."

How to enter:

Buy a pair of Bata Toughees school shoes in-store or online between 22 December 2025 and 13 February 2026.

WhatsApp your proof of purchase to 087 250 0811 or complete the entry form at www.toughees.co.za.

Enter anytime between 22 December 2025 and 13 February 2026.

Stand a chance to be one of ten lucky winners walking away with R20,000 each.

Ts & Cs apply.



As learners step boldly into the year ahead, tackling new challenges, chasing new goals, and building lasting memories, Toughees is right there with them.

Proudly crafted at the Bata Loskop factory in the foothills of KwaZulu-Natal’s Drakensberg, Toughees continues to champion resilience, confidence, and community.

Because Toughees aren’t just tough.

They’re Tough Like Us.



