Bubblegummers SS25: Giving kids space to play

Inspired by the bold, boundless spirit of childhood, the collection celebrates the endless imagination of growing up and the pure joy of play in every step, empowering kids to run wild, play hard, and grow freely.

Whether it’s a game of hopscotch, dancing in the garden, or chasing bubbles in the sunshine, Bubblegummers gives children the space to play – and parents the peace of mind that their little ones’ feet are supported with every leap, jump, and tumble.

Freedom and space to play

From those first wobbly steps to conquering the playground with fearless strides, Bubblegummers understands the importance of footwear that supports healthy child development.

The SS25 collection features Bubblegummers’ latest Barefoot Technology, developed to mimic the natural movement of growing feet and support healthy development while letting kids move the way they were meant to – freely.

Wiggle room for growing toes: Designed with a flexible, ground-hugging sole and wide toe box, each pair offers the perfect balance between protection and freedom.

Designed with a flexible, ground-hugging sole and wide toe box, each pair offers the perfect balance between protection and freedom. Feel the ground: Every shoe flexes and moulds to sensory feedback from textures beneath – from grass and pebbles to sand and slime – helping children connect with their world from the ground up.

Every shoe flexes and moulds to sensory feedback from textures beneath – from grass and pebbles to sand and slime – helping children connect with their world from the ground up. Bend, flex, zoom: Built for movement, the shoes twist and stretch naturally as kids run, leap, crouch, or dance, keeping up with every burst of energy and playtime stunt.

Built for movement, the shoes twist and stretch naturally as kids run, leap, crouch, or dance, keeping up with every burst of energy and playtime stunt. Light up! With built-in light-up features, every step sparks joy – adding a little magic to playtime. Bold colours, playful details, and lightweight flexibility ensure these shoes are made for kids who never stop discovering the world around them.

Available now at selected Keedo and Edgars stores and online at www.bata.co.za, the Bubblegummers Spring/Summer 2025 collection invites kids everywhere to step into a world full of play, imagination, and possibility.

