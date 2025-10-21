Get that Italian feeling with Bata Comfit

The SS25 Bata Comfit collection offers popular footwear for men and women, marrying contemporary style with Bata’s renowned commitment to innovative comfort.

"Bata Comfit brings style and flair without ever compromising on quality. From sandals and heels to casual sneakers, moccasins, and formal shoes, these Italian-designed styles let you live life in comfort and confidence, wherever you go," says Lemogang Kodisang, marketing manager at Bata South Africa.

Win a share of R100,000 in prizes

To celebrate the Italian inspiration behind the range, Bata Comfit is giving customers a taste of la dolce vita with a competition to win their share of R100,000 in prizes – from a luxurious Smeg appliance set and an Italian cooking class to an unforgettable Italian-inspired experience.

Simply purchase any two pairs of Bata Comfit shoes from Miladys (ladies only) or from Shoe City or Edgars (men’s and ladies) between 1 October and 30 November 2025, and submit your proof of purchase online at https://bata.co.za/pages/bata-comfit-italian-summer.

Designed for comfort and style

The new season’s line-up reflects Bata Comfit’s dedication to crafting footwear that combines support, style, and superior fit. Every pair is meticulously crafted with advanced comfort technology, giving you long-lasting cushioning and natural support designed to move with you through every part of your day. ​

Comfort-engineered features made for everyday living – the Italian way – include: ​



Cushioned insoles and heels



Enhanced arch support



Padding for the ball of the foot



Anti-slip outsoles

