    Get that Italian feeling with Bata Comfit

    Imagine walking in shoes that combine Italian flair, modern style, and exceptional comfort – and knowing those same shoes could earn you your share of luxurious Italian-inspired experiences or prizes. This season, international footwear label, Bata Comfit takes its cue from the Italian coast for its Spring/Summer 2025 collection – relaxed, effortless, and endlessly stylish.
    Issued by Bata
    21 Oct 2025
    21 Oct 2025
    The SS25 Bata Comfit collection offers popular footwear for men and women, marrying contemporary style with Bata’s renowned commitment to innovative comfort.

    "Bata Comfit brings style and flair without ever compromising on quality. From sandals and heels to casual sneakers, moccasins, and formal shoes, these Italian-designed styles let you live life in comfort and confidence, wherever you go," says Lemogang Kodisang, marketing manager at Bata South Africa.

    Win a share of R100,000 in prizes

    To celebrate the Italian inspiration behind the range, Bata Comfit is giving customers a taste of la dolce vita with a competition to win their share of R100,000 in prizes – from a luxurious Smeg appliance set and an Italian cooking class to an unforgettable Italian-inspired experience.

    Simply purchase any two pairs of Bata Comfit shoes from Miladys (ladies only) or from Shoe City or Edgars (men’s and ladies) between 1 October and 30 November 2025, and submit your proof of purchase online at https://bata.co.za/pages/bata-comfit-italian-summer.

    Designed for comfort and style

    The new season’s line-up reflects Bata Comfit’s dedication to crafting footwear that combines support, style, and superior fit. Every pair is meticulously crafted with advanced comfort technology, giving you long-lasting cushioning and natural support designed to move with you through every part of your day. ​

    Comfort-engineered features made for everyday living – the Italian way – include: ​

  • Cushioned insoles and heels
  • Enhanced arch support
  • Padding for the ball of the foot
  • Anti-slip outsoles
  • Advanced ergonomic design

    Bata Comfit continues to demonstrate that comfort and fashion can walk hand in hand, blending support, innovation, and contemporary Italian design in every pair.

    Follow Bata Comfit on Facebook @BataComfitSA and Instagram @BataComfitSA for brand updates. #dolifewithbatacomfit #theitalianway #italiansummer

    • Read more: Smeg, Bata South Africa, Lemogang Kodisang
    Bata
    Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.
