How to turn your renting phase into home ownership this festive season

Often, during what should be the happiest time of the year, the yearning for “a place of our own” often gets stronger.

Source: Pexels.

The festive season highlights the warmth and joy our homes can hold, but also the limits of a space that belongs to someone else. For South Africans, home ownership is deeply tied to feelings around security, belonging and building a life that feels rooted.

If this holiday period has stirred a deeper desire to move from “good enough for now” to your “forever home”, you are not alone. Renting can be the right choice for a season but it does not have to define your future. The journey to owning a home that meets those emotional needs and grows your wealth starts with a few manageable steps – and that is what this article explores: more future, less fear.

1. See renting as a season, not a life sentence

First, take the pressure off yourself. Renting is not failure, it is a phase of your housing journey. There are many solid reasons to rent for a time: you may still be settling into a career or a city, you could be paying off high-interest debt or you might still be figuring out what kind of lifestyle and location suit you best. Renting offers you the flexibility to move when life changes but you also live with lease renewals, rent increases and the sense that the place you call home is never quite yours.

The key is to be deliberate. Instead of drifting from lease to lease, decide that this is your launchpad phase: a period where you use the flexibility of renting to get financially and emotionally ready to own.

2. Define what “more future, less fear” means for you

Before you look at property listings, get clear on why you want to own. For most tenants, it comes down to a mix of emotional and practical reasons:

Security – knowing you will not be asked to move at short notice

Stability for children – one school, one neighbourhood, one friendship circle

Control over your space – the freedom to paint, renovate, garden and invest in your surroundings

Wealth building – paying off your own asset rather than covering someone else’s bond

What is it for you? Write down what would feel different if you owned your home. Maybe it’s being able to create a haven that is truly your own, to host more, keep a pet, create a home office or plant trees knowing you will see them grow. Those pictures of the future will keep you motivated when you make short-term sacrifices.

3. Get your basics in place

Owning a home should reduce your stress over time, not add to it. That starts with a solid foundation. Build a clear budget, working out what you can realistically afford as a monthly bond repayment without living on the edge. Include:

Rates and taxes or levies

Home insurance

An amount for maintenance

A small buffer for interest-rate increases

Compare that figure with your current rent. For many people, the numbers are closer than they expect once they factor in a deposit and a competitive interest rate.

4. Strengthen your credit profile

Banks look closely at how you manage money when assessing your bond application. Simple habits can make a big difference over time. Pay all your accounts on time every month, avoid new debt for non-essentials and keep your credit-card balance well below its limit – these habits all signal that you are a responsible borrower. It is also worth checking your credit report and sorting out any errors before they become a problem.

Alongside this, focus on building an emergency fund. Even R10,000 to R20,000 set aside for unexpected costs will make owning less stressful. That cushion can help you deal with an unforeseen repair or, later on, a gap between tenants if you decide to keep the property as an investment.

4. Turn rent into a springboard

The biggest mental hurdle for many tenants is saving for a deposit while still paying rent. It can feel impossible until you break it down and treat your “deposit pot” like any other bill.

Decide on a realistic target (for example, 10% of the kind of home you are aiming for) and a timeframe, say, two to four years.

Divide that into a monthly amount and treat it as non-negotiable, like your rent or utilities.

Set up a debit order that transfers that amount into a separate savings or call account the day your salary arrives. If you wait to see what is left at month-end, you'll never get there.

Look at your biggest spend categories and ask what could change temporarily: Could you drive a more affordable car for a few years? Could you move to a slightly cheaper rental in a similar area and save the difference? Could you cut back on takeaways, entertainment or subscriptions for a while?

It is much easier to make these changes when you link them directly to a clear goal. Make this your mantra when you’re tempted to grab that takeaway coffee: “This is future deposit money, not lost comfort. This is for my home.”

5. Get your numbers – and your team – lined up

Don’t guess what you can afford – find out!

A bond originator will look at your income, expenses and credit history and confirm the size of bond you are likely to qualify for. They can also apply to several banks on your behalf and help you secure a competitive interest rate. Pre-approval helps focus your search on homes you can genuinely afford, shows sellers you are serious when you make an offer, and replaces vague fear with real numbers you can plan around.

For first-time buyers, there is help available in the form of both bank finance and government support. It is worth asking your bond originator whether you qualify for First Home Finance (previously known as Flisp), a once-off housing subsidy for low- to middle-income households that can be used to reduce your loan amount, boost your deposit or help with some upfront costs.

It also helps to choose a trusted property professional. A good agent is not only there to open doors at show houses; the right person will help you compare areas and understand local trends, point out red flags you might miss in the properties you view, guide you on fair pricing and reasonable offers, and connect you with bond originators, attorneys and other specialists.

Look for someone who listens carefully to your needs and is comfortable answering your questions without making you feel foolish. This is often where fear starts to lift; when you realise you do not have to work everything out alone.

6. Rethink what your “first home” needs to be

Many tenants hold out for a picture-perfect home and end up staying in the rental market for years longer than necessary. Others fall in love with a property they can’t afford. Use your head, not your heart: your first home does not have to be your forever home – it needs to be your smart home. Here’s a checklist of real opportunities for growth:

Look for neighbourhoods with good schools

Check out transport links

Are there signs of infrastructure investment?

Are new employers moving into the area?

Strong rental demand is a good sign

Explore incentives such as buying off-plan, where you may save on transfer costs

Watch out for opportunities to buy below market value, for example, on urgent sales or distressed or deceased estates where appropriate

A smaller, well-chosen home in a good area can be an excellent first step into the property market – it could later become a lettable investment property when you’re ready to upgrade.So do consider a well-positioned apartment or townhouse rather than a larger free-standing home in a weaker one. Smaller units are easier to afford and maintain. Don’t be put off by a levy – sometimes a higher levy in a well-managed sectional-title scheme is cheaper than constant repairs on a neglected freehold property.

7. Explore alternative entry routes

If, even after careful budgeting and saving, a traditional purchase still feels out of reach, there are other ways to get started. Co-buying with a partner, sibling or trusted friend is a bridge between renting indefinitely and owning sooner than expected. Just be sure you have a clear legal agreement that spells out who owns what share, how costs and decisions will be handled and how either of you can exit in future.

8. Think in decades, act this month

Property is a long-term commitment, which is precisely why it can be so powerful. Over 10 or 20 years, those monthly repayments slowly turn into a fully paid-off asset. To build a life beyond rent, you do not need to be fearless. You simply need to keep taking the next sensible step:

This month, that might mean checking your credit record and drawing up a realistic budget. Next month, it might mean starting a proper deposit-savings plan. In a few months, it may be time to speak to a bond originator and an agent about pre-approval and possible areas. Each step reduces uncertainty and brings your future a little closer.

When you’re ready, talk to a Just Property agent about where you are now and where you would like to be next December, and the one after that. With the right people in your corner, renting becomes the stage that helps you get ready for ownership, so that moving from a lease to a title deed feels less scary and more like the next sensible step in your life.

You may not be ready to buy tomorrow, and that is honestly okay. What matters is that you start making choices that support the future you want – a festive season a few years from now that sees you welcoming friends and family to a place that is not only yours on paper but feels like it truly belongs to you.