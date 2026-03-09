Black Billboard Owners Alliance welcomes City of Johannesburg crackdown on illegal billboards

The Black Billboard Owners Alliance (BBOA) welcomes the decisive action taken by the City of Johannesburg to remove illegal billboards across the metropolitan area.

The City’s campaign to dismantle non-compliant outdoor advertising structures represents an important step toward restoring order, fairness, and regulatory integrity within the sector. For years, the BBOA has advocated for clear, fair and transparent enforcement of municipal by-laws to ensure that all operators compete on equal and lawful terms – our pleas often unanswered.

Notably, no BBOA member has been affected by the City’s current enforcement initiative.

This development once again affirms what the Alliance has consistently maintained: the narrative that non-compliance is driven by smaller or black-owned operators, including BBOA members, is unsupported.

For years, segments of the industry have relied on the allegation of non- compliance as a justification for withholding support and advertising spend from BBOA members. The current enforcement campaign clearly demonstrates that BBOA members are not the source of illegal billboard proliferation in the city.

The suggestion that smaller players are inherently non-compliant has long operated as a convenient industry excuse. The City’s removals make one fact clear: BBOA members are compliant, legally permitted, and operating within municipal frameworks.

The enforcement process has drawn a clear distinction between unlawful operators and those who adhere to regulatory standards. BBOA members fall firmly into the latter category.

The BBOA reiterates that its members:

Operate with the required approvals and permits



Comply with applicable municipal by-laws



Have not been impacted by the City’s removals



Remain fully operational and ready for commercial partnerships

The Alliance supports consistent enforcement across the industry.

As the City continues its campaign, the BBOA calls on agencies and brands to reconsider outdated assumptions and to engage with compliant Black-owned media owners who have demonstrated their commitment to lawful and ethical business practices.

The message is simple: BBOA members are legal, compliant, and ready for business.

For partnerships, bookings, or further information, stakeholders are encouraged to engage directly with BBOA members alternatively reach out at az.oc.aobb@ofni.



