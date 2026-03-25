South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Krispy KremeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    FlySafair adds extra Joburg–Harare flights for Easter travel surge

    Easter travel demand is driving additional capacity on one of Southern Africa’s busiest regional air routes, as airlines respond to seasonal passenger volumes.
    25 Mar 2026
    25 Mar 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    FlySafair will introduce a second daily return flight between OR Tambo International Airport and Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport from 27 March to 7 April 2026.

    The added rotation will operate alongside the airline’s existing daily Johannesburg–Harare service, increasing seat availability during the busy Easter travel window.

    Strong demand drives expansion

    “The Johannesburg–Harare corridor continues to show strong demand, particularly over peak travel periods,” said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

    “We’re pleased to add a second daily rotation over the Easter period to give travellers greater flexibility and access to competitive fares on this route. Passengers are encouraged to book early to secure the best available prices.”

    Supporting regional travel demand

    The additional flights are expected to support increased passenger movement between South Africa and Zimbabwe, particularly for leisure travel, business trips, and visiting friends and family.

    Full schedule details are available on FlySafair’s official platforms.

    Read more: airline industry, air travel, Africa travel, aviation industry, air transport, travel and tourism, South Africa travel, airport travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz