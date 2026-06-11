South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Dunlop Tyres SACity Lodge HotelsSam Hospitrain TrainingSure Mithas TravelBluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Airlink adds non-stop Cape Town-Mauritius service

    Airlink will launch twice-weekly direct flights between Cape Town and Mauritius from 2 October 2026, expanding its regional network and providing travellers with a non-stop connection between the two destinations.
    11 Jun 2026
    11 Jun 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Bookings for the route are now open. The service will be Airlink's first to Mauritius and will be operated using the airline's Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

    New route strengthens Cape Town connectivity

    Mauritius remains a popular destination for leisure travellers, known for its beach resorts, golf courses and visa-on-arrival access for citizens from more than 140 countries.

    The island is also an established business and investment destination, with sectors including financial services, information technology, manufacturing, agriculture and tourism contributing to its economy.

    Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht said the new route would provide a more convenient option for travellers departing from Cape Town.

    “Our new flagship aircraft, the E195-E2, makes it possible for Airlink to conveniently connect Cape Town with Mauritius. Cape Town is also an important source market and connecting hub for leisure and business travel wanting to travel to the island while avoiding the hassle and additional time connecting in Johannesburg.”

    Cape Town serves as Airlink's second hub and provides access to the airline's domestic and regional network, as well as connections through its international airline partners.

    Read more: Airlink, air travel, Africa travel, travel industry, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz