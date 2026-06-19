Emirates launches travel insurance with conflict-related cover

Emirates has launched Comprehensive Travel Cover, a travel insurance product that combines traditional travel protection with conflict-related medical cover and additional support for travellers affected by disruptions.

The new offering expands on the airline's existing travel insurance benefits and includes support measures aimed at helping passengers manage a range of travel disruptions.

Conflict-related cover added

The insurance includes trip cancellation cover, compensation for baggage delay or loss, unlimited medical expenses and emergency evacuation cover worldwide.

A newly introduced conflict-related benefit provides reimbursement for medical expenses of up to $25,000 and a complimentary trip extension of up to 30 days. According to Emirates, the cover applies regardless of government travel advice.

The airline will also rebook affected passengers on alternative airlines at no additional cost when Emirates services are unavailable or where flights have been cancelled because of conflict-related disruptions.

Additional support during disruptions

Alongside the insurance benefits, Emirates will provide airline-managed hotel accommodation and extended-stay support during certain disruption scenarios, including airspace closures.

The airline said the initiative builds on existing customer support measures, including flexible ticket changes and fare-hold options.

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airlines, said the product was developed in response to customer demand for broader travel protection.

"Listening to customer feedback, we realised that travel demand remains strong, but there was a gap in the market with regards to travel insurance cover. Therefore, we acted to address our customers' needs.

"Together with Travel Guard, a leader in the global insurance industry, Emirates is pleased to offer an enhanced travel insurance product that is as comprehensive as it is reassuring for a wider range of situations.

"With strong demand for travel in summer, we are proud to offer our customers added confidence in planning their journeys to and through Dubai when they book with Emirates."

Available in South Africa

The travel insurance product can be purchased when booking through the Emirates website or added to existing bookings through the airline's Manage Booking platform.

The product is available in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Canada and several European markets.

Russel Antonio, head of global business and partnerships at Travel Guard, said the product was developed to respond to evolving traveller needs. "Our long-standing collaboration with Emirates is grounded in a shared commitment to elevating the customer experience.

"By combining our strengths once again, this new comprehensive travel product offers enhanced protection that sets a new benchmark in the industry and responds to the needs of today's travellers."