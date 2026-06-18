Nelson Mandela Bay deploys new tourism safety officers to boost visitor security

Nelson Mandela Bay has deployed a new cohort of tourism safety officers to key tourism areas as part of efforts to improve visitor safety and strengthen the city's appeal as a tourism destination.

Source: Supplied

The officers graduated through the Nelson Mandela Bay Coastal Tourism Policing Initiative, a partnership involving the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), SAPS, Metro Police and tourism stakeholders.

The officers will be stationed across tourism nodes, including the beachfront, where they will work alongside law enforcement agencies to improve visibility and support visitor safety.

Partnership supports tourism safety efforts

The programme equips officers with training in peace officer functions, visitor assistance, incident response and law enforcement coordination. The initiative is supported through funding from the TBCSA, via the Tomsa Collaborative Fund, and the MBDA, providing patrol officers with vehicles, communication equipment and operational support systems.

Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor, Cllr Babalwa Lobishe, described the graduation as an important milestone in positioning the city as a safe and welcoming destination for visitors. “The graduation of these Tourism Safety Officers is a significant step in strengthening safety across our tourism precincts while creating opportunities for young people. When visitors feel safe, businesses grow, investment follows, and communities benefit.

"This partnership shows what can be achieved when government, law enforcement and the private sector work together to build a safer and more welcoming Nelson Mandela Bay,” said executive mayor Cllr Babalwa Lobishe.

Tourism industry backs visitor protection

Source: Supplied | Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO, Tourism Buisness Council of South Africa

For TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, the initiative demonstrates the value of industry-led investment in tourism safety. “Through the Tomsa Collaborative Fund, tourism businesses are investing directly in initiatives that make destinations safer and more competitive. These officers are a tangible example of that investment at work.

"Safety is not only a public-sector responsibility; it is a tourism imperative. This partnership reflects the industry’s commitment to creating environments where visitors can explore with confidence and local tourism businesses can thrive.”

Tourism remains a significant contributor to the economies of both Nelson Mandela Bay and South Africa. The graduation forms part of the city's broader Tourism Safety Plan, which aims to improve safety in tourism areas while supporting economic growth and destination competitiveness.