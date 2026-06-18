Check in. Drive out. City Lodge Hotels partners with Avis and Budget to transform travel

At a time when rising costs and the demand for flexibility are reshaping how South Africans travel, City Lodge Hotels, Avis, and Budget have responded with a new partnership deal.

Guests checking into easy online at www.citylodgehotels.com can now also enjoy 15% off Avis car rental and 10% off Budget car rental. From quick business trips to family getaways, travel plans just became even more affordable. Together, these brands are committed to simplifying the travel journey from end to end and delivering meaningful value to both business and leisure travellers. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Avis: Redefining the integrated travel experience

Through its partnership with City Lodge Hotels, Avis is adding its car hire offering to the guest experience, complementing their stay with reliable, premium transport.

“The Avis partnership reflects a deliberate shift towards more integrated travel experiences. Our customers are looking for simplicity, reliability, and value across their journeys. By working with City Lodge Hotels, we are able to extend our mobility offering in a way that is both practical and meaningful, supporting travellers at every stage of their journey,” says Litha Nkombisa, Chief Sales Officer at Avis and Budget.

Budget: Making travel more affordable and accessible

Budget’s partnership with City Lodge Hotels brings its trusted, cost-effective mobility solutions directly to guests looking to manage their travel spend without compromising on quality or convenience, enabling them to move more freely and efficiently across South Africa.

“Budget customers are looking for ways to stretch their resources while still maintaining flexibility and control over their journeys. Through our partnership with City Lodge Hotels, we are able to provide a solution that is both accessible and dependable throughout their trip,” adds Litha.

City Lodge Hotels: A more complete travel solution

For City Lodge Hotels, these dual partnerships represent a natural extension of its long-standing commitment to guests. By integrating car rental brands Avis and Budget into the guest journey, the group is able to offer travellers a complete solution; one that reflects the realities of how people travel and what they increasingly expect from their hospitality partners.

“Our focus has always been on delivering comfort, convenience, and consistency to our guests. Our partnership with Avis and Budget further enhances that promise, making it easy to add car hire into the travel experience. Guests can now make their accommodation and car rental decisions at the same time, enjoying further discounts and stretching those travel funds. With the increase in the price of petrol and diesel, every saving helps, and today’s savvy travellers know that,” notes Zuki Jantjies, Divisional Director: Sales & Marketing at City Lodge Hotels.

Avis is a leading vehicle rental solutions provider committed to enabling movement, supporting enterprise, and expanding access to mobility across South Africa. www.avis.co.za



is a leading vehicle rental solutions provider committed to enabling movement, supporting enterprise, and expanding access to mobility across South Africa. www.avis.co.za Budget is a trusted provider of affordable mobility solutions, dedicated to making travel more accessible and practical for everyday South Africans. Budget Car Rental – South Africa



is a trusted provider of affordable mobility solutions, dedicated to making travel more accessible and practical for everyday South Africans. Budget Car Rental – South Africa City Lodge Hotels is a proudly South African hotel group with 56 properties and 7,157 rooms spread across four brands that cover a range of price points: Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, Road Lodge. www.citylodgehotels.com



