City Lodge Hotels backs milestone safety drive in Nelson Mandela Bay

City Lodge Hotels has added its voice to a landmark public-private safety initiative in Nelson Mandela Bay, as 17 newly graduated tourism safety officers are deployed across the city’s key tourism nodes to combat crime, support visitors and strengthen the destination’s appeal.

The officers have completed training under the Nelson Mandela Bay Coastal Tourism Policing Initiative – a partnership between the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), SAPS, Metro Police and local tourism stakeholders. Funded through the TOMSA Collaborative Fund and the MBDA, the programme covers peace officer functions, visitor assistance, incident response and law enforcement coordination.

City Lodge Hotels has five properties in Gqeberha, representing all four of its brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge and Road Lodge – making Nelson Mandela Bay one of the group’s most significant regional footprints in South Africa.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, attended the event and said in her address: “This initiative is a powerful example of what can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together with purpose. Tourism is a major driver of South Africa’s economy, contributing about 8.8% of GDP and supporting millions of livelihoods. That is why we cannot allow crime and insecurity to undermine a destination as remarkable as Gqeberha. As tourism industry players, we work every day to offer visitors quality accommodation, transport, dining and memorable experiences, yet those efforts can so easily be overshadowed by safety incidents that affect our guests, visitors and employees.”

She added: “Nelson Mandela Bay has hosted the Ironman African Championship for more than 20 years, and the 2025 edition alone generated approximately R87.9m in direct economic spend for the metro. That is the scale of opportunity we are talking about when we speak of destination confidence.

“As we look ahead to opportunities such as the Lifesaving World Championships coming to the city in November this year, safety, readiness and partnership must remain at the centre of our destination proposition. But graduation is not the end of the journey; it is the beginning. Sustaining this effort will be critical, and we pledge our continued support as we work together to build a safer, stronger and more competitive tourism destination.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Councillor Babalwa Lobishe said, “The graduation of these Tourism Safety Officers is a significant step in strengthening safety across our tourism precincts while creating opportunities for young people. When visitors feel safe, businesses grow, investment follows and communities benefit. This partnership shows what can be achieved when government, law enforcement and the private sector work together to build a safer and more welcoming Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of TBCSA, noted: “Safety is not only a public-sector responsibility; it is a tourism imperative. Through the TOMSA Collaborative Fund, tourism businesses are investing directly in initiatives that make destinations safer and more competitive. This partnership reflects the industry’s commitment to creating environments where visitors can explore with confidence and local tourism businesses can thrive.”

The graduation forms part of Nelson Mandela Bay’s broader Tourism Safety Plan, which seeks to improve safety across tourism hotspots while supporting economic growth and destination competitiveness.



