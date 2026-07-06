R31m Mthontsi Lodge and conference centre opens in Eastern Cape

The Department of Tourism has opened the Mthontsi Lodge and Conference Centre in KwaMaqoma in the Eastern Cape, marking a R31m investment aimed at growing heritage tourism, creating jobs and supporting local economic development.

Source: Department of Tourism X account | Tourism Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu

The facility comprises 13 chalets accommodating up to 52 guests, backpacker accommodation for 32 guests, a restaurant, conference facilities, two lapas, staff accommodation, an administration building, a guard house and internal roads.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Makhotso Sotyu said the project reflected government's commitment to using tourism infrastructure to stimulate economic opportunities in rural communities.

"The construction of the Mthontsi Lodge embodies our vision to see the benefits of tourism enjoyed by all in the country. As government, we invested R31m in constructing the lodge to build an economic future for the community in KwaMaqoma."

The project created employment opportunities during construction for local SMMEs, women and young people. The lodge now employs five permanent and 10 temporary staff members.

Supporting tourism growth

The Department of Tourism said the project forms part of a broader infrastructure investment programme delivered through the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) under the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan (TGPP).

The initiative aims to diversify South Africa's tourism offering, improve visitor experiences, strengthen destination competitiveness and support inclusive economic growth.

"Through the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, we remain committed to ensuring that tourism contributes meaningfully to the inclusive growth of our tourism communities and the sector."

Celebrating local heritage

Located in KwaMaqoma, the facility is positioned to serve visitors exploring the Amathole District's cultural and liberation heritage, while providing access to attractions in neighbouring Makhanda, East London and Gqeberha.

The site occupies land with historical significance dating back to the 1800s, when the area was at the centre of the War of Mlanjeni.

Amathole District Municipality executive mayor Anele Ntsangani said the project recognises the area's history while creating new economic opportunities for local communities.

"The establishment of the Mthontsi Lodge represents a long-overdue act of atonement and restoration, as it honours the memory of those who fought and fell here, ensuring their legacy is preserved and shared with future generations."

The lodge has been handed over to the Amathole District Municipality and the Mthontsi Waselukhuko Primary Co-operative. According to the Department of Tourism, the project benefits more than 240 farm dwellers and their descendants who form part of the cooperative.