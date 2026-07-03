JW Marriott opens safari camp in Kenya's Solio Game Reserve

JW Marriott has opened the JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp in Kenya's Solio Game Reserve, expanding the brand's African safari portfolio with a property centred on rhino conservation, nature-based tourism and wellness.

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Located within the 45,000-acre Solio Game Reserve in Laikipia, the camp features 19 tented suites and offers access to one of Africa's largest populations of black and white rhinos.

Guests can participate in guided day and night game drives, walking safaris, cycling excursions and birdwatching, while photography experiences include access to Canon camera equipment and guidance from resident photographers.

The reserve is also home to species including lions, leopards, zebras, waterbuck, Thomson's gazelles and more than 300 recorded bird species.

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Wellness and locally inspired design

Designed by LW Design, the camp incorporates Kenyan craftsmanship and locally sourced artwork, with interiors featuring natural materials, hand-crafted furnishings and regional design influences.

Facilities include a Spa by JW offering treatments inspired by regional healing traditions and local botanicals, as well as a fitness centre, outdoor pool and dedicated wellness spaces.

Dining focuses on seasonal ingredients, with herbs, fruit and vegetables grown in the camp's garden incorporated into menus. Guests can also take part in bush dining experiences and Kenyan cooking classes.

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Conservation and community focus

The camp operates within Solio Game Reserve under conservation guidelines intended to support responsible tourism and low-density visitor experiences.

Guests can visit the Solio Rhino Orphanage to learn about the rehabilitation of orphaned rhinos and other wildlife before their release into the conservancy.

The property also supports community initiatives through the Lazizi Welfare Foundation, including a daily school feeding programme at Riacho Comprehensive School and the Solio Women's Empowerment Project, which creates handcrafted products sold through the camp.

According to JW Marriott, sustainability measures include the use of solar energy, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling and waste reduction initiatives, while 95% of the camp's workforce comprises Kenyan nationals.