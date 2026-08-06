Absa launches South Africa’s first bank-led micro-drama series to help people talk about money

The new comedy drama uses relatable stories about love, family and money to help people build financial confidence by managing and protecting their finances.

As people around the world face increasingly complex financial decisions, rising financial pressures and the growing threat of scams, proudly pan-African bank Absa is changing the way financial wellness is communicated through entertainment with the launch of its bank-led micro-drama series, For Better Or For Whatever brought to you by Absa – a first in South Africa.

For Absa, financial wellness is about helping people feel more confident with their money. That means giving them the knowledge to make smarter money decisions, from budgeting for life’s biggest moments to managing unexpected expenses. It also means helping them recognise scams, protect their money and keep their personal information safe. Together, these everyday skills help people take control of their finances and proudly say, "I grew it".

Premiering this September, For Better Or For Whatever brought to you by Absa brings these ideas to life through humour, relatable storytelling and authentic South African characters. Rather than relying on traditional financial education campaigns, the series shows how everyday financial decisions influence some of life’s biggest moments, helping audiences see themselves in the stories and reflect on their own choices.

Micro-dramas are one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment formats, telling compelling stories through short episodes made for watching on a cellphone. Designed for social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram, they fit naturally into the way people consume entertainment today – easy to watch, easy to share and easy to binge.

The series follows two families brought together by a wedding where nothing goes according to plan. Packed with humour, heart and relatable South African moments, it explores how money quietly shapes relationships, family dynamics and life’s biggest moments, encouraging audiences to reflect on their own financial decisions through entertainment rather than instruction.

The series forms part of Absa’s broader commitment to making financial wellness more accessible through stories that are relevant, relatable and easy to understand. That commitment focuses on two key areas: financial literacy and financial protection.

This confidence is built through two important elements: financial literacy, helping people make smarter everyday money decisions, from budgeting for life’s biggest moments to managing unexpected expenses, and financial security, helping people recognise scams, protect their money and keep their personal information safe.

Designed to entertain first, the series naturally encourages audiences to reflect on their own money habits. By weaving practical financial literacy and financial security lessons into relatable stories, Absa demonstrates that learning about money can be engaging, memorable and enjoyable. Whether planning a wedding, supporting family, managing unexpected expenses or recognising a scam, the series encourages people to make informed financial decisions and better protect what they have worked hard to build.

The new series builds on Absa’s growing portfolio of entertainment-led financial education, following the success of I Grew It: Finance 101, hosted by Tumi Morake, and the I Grew It Show with Absa, hosted by entrepreneur Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi.

Candice Thurston, managing executive: brand and marketing at Absa Group, says: “Stories have always helped us learn, connect and see ourselves. Today many of those stories are watched on mobile phones in short, engaging formats. That is what makes this series so exciting. It allows us to meet people where they already are, with stories that entertain, spark conversation and help audiences feel more confident about the financial decisions they make. That is what 'Your story matters' means to us.”

With For Better Or For Whatever brought to you by Absa, Absa demonstrates that financial wellness can be more than advice or information. It can be entertainment that people recognise, enjoy, share and talk about.

For Better Or For Whatever brought to you by Absa premieres this September, with new episodes streaming exclusively on Absa South Africa’s YouTube Shorts (@AbsaBankLtd) and Absa Group’s TikTok channels (@absa_group).

Follow the conversation at #YourStoryMatters #IGrewIt #ProtectYourStory.

To learn more about financial literacy and security your finances, visit: www.absa.africa/financial-wellness.

Manage and protect your finances so you can proudly say “I grew it”.



