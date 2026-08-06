BehindtheCampaign | Toyota celebrates the different ways South Africans use the Hilux

Inspired by everyday South Africans, Publicis Groupe Africa’s Studio One team wanted to showcase the heart and soul of the lived experience in South Africa of the much-anticipated New-Generation Hilux, which is now available from Toyota dealerships nationwide.

Tough takes centre stage in the new Toyota Hilux campaign (Image supplied)

Toughness is inherent to all South Africans and South Africans know what’s needed when there’s tough to be done.

The Toyota Hilux has become ingrained in communities’ everyday lives and is a testament to the toughness, reliability, strength, and grit that see South Africans rise above their challenges.

Peet Engelbrecht, executive creative director at Studio One, says, “We wanted to create an ad that celebrates our country and people.

“The New-Generation Hilux campaign is first and foremost a celebration of South Africans’ toughness, before it shows the Hilux’s role in helping them when there’s tough to be done.”

Rethabile Bopape, advertising senior manager at Toyota South Africa Motors adds, “The New-Generation Hilux remains rooted in its legacy as a workhorse that is tough enough to tackle anything South Africans can throw at it.

“Through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the different ways in which South Africans from all walks of life use the Hilux, while also positioning it as an intuitive and lifestyle-oriented drive.”

The campaign

Three film pieces were conceptualised to intentionally portray different cultures and experiences, while also echoing the common experiences and toughness and grit that South Africans show every day.

Award-winning film director Amr Singh, who is known for his striking visuals and impactful storytelling, directed the three Hilux pieces produced in Afrikaans, English and isiZulu.

A full cast, stirring words, and Amr’s vision perfectly encapsulate the grit and resilience that South Africans pride themselves on.

From early mornings to long hours at work. From touching family moments to helping others in need. In every instance, the New-Generation Hilux is there.

The advertising campaign for the New-Generation Hilux extends across TV, Cinema, out-of-home, print, radio, and digital channels.

The new Hiulux

Like the Hilux generations before, the New-Generation Hilux will be built right here on South African soil, at Toyota South Africa Motors’ Prospecton Plant in Durban.

New-Generation Hilux drivers can enjoy a redesigned cabin, while improved ergonomics, enhanced suspension tuning and electric power steering ensure comfort, stability and control on any terrain.

The seamless connectivity and Toyota Remote features available through the MyToyota App also create a premium and intuitive driving experience.

Credits

Client

Vice president, marketing and customer First Group: Glenn Crompton

General manager marketing communications: Tasneem Lorgat

Senior manager advertising & digital: Rethabile Bopape

Marketing manager: Chandra Msimango

Agency

Chief client officer: Heidi Nelson

Executive creative director: Peet Engelbrecht

Creative group head, art: James Lait

Creative director, senior copywriter: Ryan Whitelaw

Junior copywriter: Katinka Joubert

Copywriter: Sizwe Mbiza

Art director: Lesego Molaudi

Group account director: Shiraz McKenzie

Business unit director: Mara Diavastos

Production lead: Sally Walland

Production

Production house: Fort

Director: Amr Singh

Producer: Crystal Nair

Production coordinator: Mel Foxcroft

1st assistant director: Travis Nel

2nd assistant director: Jonathan Edwards

Director of photography: Rory O’Grady

Editor: Jason Basson

Art director: Samantha Dell

SFX: JP van der Merwe

Wardrobe stylist: Nao Serati

Make-up & hair: Julia Rubinstein

Unit manager: Douglas Machogo

Post-production

Post facility: Hashtag Post

Editor: Jason Basson

Colourist: Jarryd Duthoit

Online artist: Chad Naidoo

Post producer: Vicki Kotze

Music composition: Hey Papa Legend

Audio final mix: Pasja Schneider and Myles McDonald