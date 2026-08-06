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#BehindtheCampaign | Toyota celebrates the different ways South Africans use the Hilux
Toughness is inherent to all South Africans and South Africans know what’s needed when there’s tough to be done.
The Toyota Hilux has become ingrained in communities’ everyday lives and is a testament to the toughness, reliability, strength, and grit that see South Africans rise above their challenges.
Peet Engelbrecht, executive creative director at Studio One, says, “We wanted to create an ad that celebrates our country and people.
“The New-Generation Hilux campaign is first and foremost a celebration of South Africans’ toughness, before it shows the Hilux’s role in helping them when there’s tough to be done.”
Rethabile Bopape, advertising senior manager at Toyota South Africa Motors adds, “The New-Generation Hilux remains rooted in its legacy as a workhorse that is tough enough to tackle anything South Africans can throw at it.
“Through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the different ways in which South Africans from all walks of life use the Hilux, while also positioning it as an intuitive and lifestyle-oriented drive.”
The campaign
Three film pieces were conceptualised to intentionally portray different cultures and experiences, while also echoing the common experiences and toughness and grit that South Africans show every day.
Award-winning film director Amr Singh, who is known for his striking visuals and impactful storytelling, directed the three Hilux pieces produced in Afrikaans, English and isiZulu.
A full cast, stirring words, and Amr’s vision perfectly encapsulate the grit and resilience that South Africans pride themselves on.
From early mornings to long hours at work. From touching family moments to helping others in need. In every instance, the New-Generation Hilux is there.
The advertising campaign for the New-Generation Hilux extends across TV, Cinema, out-of-home, print, radio, and digital channels.
The new Hiulux
Like the Hilux generations before, the New-Generation Hilux will be built right here on South African soil, at Toyota South Africa Motors’ Prospecton Plant in Durban.
New-Generation Hilux drivers can enjoy a redesigned cabin, while improved ergonomics, enhanced suspension tuning and electric power steering ensure comfort, stability and control on any terrain.
The seamless connectivity and Toyota Remote features available through the MyToyota App also create a premium and intuitive driving experience.
Credits
Client
Vice president, marketing and customer First Group: Glenn Crompton
General manager marketing communications: Tasneem Lorgat
Senior manager advertising & digital: Rethabile Bopape
Marketing manager: Chandra Msimango
Agency
Chief client officer: Heidi Nelson
Executive creative director: Peet Engelbrecht
Creative group head, art: James Lait
Creative director, senior copywriter: Ryan Whitelaw
Junior copywriter: Katinka Joubert
Copywriter: Sizwe Mbiza
Art director: Lesego Molaudi
Group account director: Shiraz McKenzie
Business unit director: Mara Diavastos
Production lead: Sally Walland
Production
Production house: Fort
Director: Amr Singh
Producer: Crystal Nair
Production coordinator: Mel Foxcroft
1st assistant director: Travis Nel
2nd assistant director: Jonathan Edwards
Director of photography: Rory O’Grady
Editor: Jason Basson
Art director: Samantha Dell
SFX: JP van der Merwe
Wardrobe stylist: Nao Serati
Make-up & hair: Julia Rubinstein
Unit manager: Douglas Machogo
Post-production
Post facility: Hashtag Post
Editor: Jason Basson
Colourist: Jarryd Duthoit
Online artist: Chad Naidoo
Post producer: Vicki Kotze
Music composition: Hey Papa Legend
Audio final mix: Pasja Schneider and Myles McDonald