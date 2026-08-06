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    #BehindtheCampaign | Toyota celebrates the different ways South Africans use the Hilux

    Inspired by everyday South Africans, Publicis Groupe Africa’s Studio One team wanted to showcase the heart and soul of the lived experience in South Africa of the much-anticipated New-Generation Hilux, which is now available from Toyota dealerships nationwide.
    6 Aug 2026
    Tough takes centre stage in the new Toyota Hilux campaign (Image supplied)
    Tough takes centre stage in the new Toyota Hilux campaign (Image supplied)

    Toughness is inherent to all South Africans and South Africans know what’s needed when there’s tough to be done.

    The Toyota Hilux has become ingrained in communities’ everyday lives and is a testament to the toughness, reliability, strength, and grit that see South Africans rise above their challenges.

    Peet Engelbrecht, executive creative director at Studio One, says, “We wanted to create an ad that celebrates our country and people.

    “The New-Generation Hilux campaign is first and foremost a celebration of South Africans’ toughness, before it shows the Hilux’s role in helping them when there’s tough to be done.”

    Rethabile Bopape, advertising senior manager at Toyota South Africa Motors adds, “The New-Generation Hilux remains rooted in its legacy as a workhorse that is tough enough to tackle anything South Africans can throw at it.

    “Through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the different ways in which South Africans from all walks of life use the Hilux, while also positioning it as an intuitive and lifestyle-oriented drive.”

    The campaign

    Three film pieces were conceptualised to intentionally portray different cultures and experiences, while also echoing the common experiences and toughness and grit that South Africans show every day.

    Award-winning film director Amr Singh, who is known for his striking visuals and impactful storytelling, directed the three Hilux pieces produced in Afrikaans, English and isiZulu.

    A full cast, stirring words, and Amr’s vision perfectly encapsulate the grit and resilience that South Africans pride themselves on.

    From early mornings to long hours at work. From touching family moments to helping others in need. In every instance, the New-Generation Hilux is there.

    The advertising campaign for the New-Generation Hilux extends across TV, Cinema, out-of-home, print, radio, and digital channels.

    The new Hiulux

    Like the Hilux generations before, the New-Generation Hilux will be built right here on South African soil, at Toyota South Africa Motors’ Prospecton Plant in Durban.

    New-Generation Hilux drivers can enjoy a redesigned cabin, while improved ergonomics, enhanced suspension tuning and electric power steering ensure comfort, stability and control on any terrain.

    The seamless connectivity and Toyota Remote features available through the MyToyota App also create a premium and intuitive driving experience.

    Credits

    Client

    Vice president, marketing and customer First Group: Glenn Crompton
    General manager marketing communications: Tasneem Lorgat
    Senior manager advertising & digital: Rethabile Bopape
    Marketing manager: Chandra Msimango

    Agency

    Chief client officer: Heidi Nelson
    Executive creative director: Peet Engelbrecht
    Creative group head, art: James Lait
    Creative director, senior copywriter: Ryan Whitelaw
    Junior copywriter: Katinka Joubert
    Copywriter: Sizwe Mbiza
    Art director: Lesego Molaudi
    Group account director: Shiraz McKenzie
    Business unit director: Mara Diavastos
    Production lead: Sally Walland

    Production

    Production house: Fort
    Director: Amr Singh
    Producer: Crystal Nair
    Production coordinator: Mel Foxcroft
    1st assistant director: Travis Nel
    2nd assistant director: Jonathan Edwards
    Director of photography: Rory O’Grady
    Editor: Jason Basson
    Art director: Samantha Dell
    SFX: JP van der Merwe
    Wardrobe stylist: Nao Serati
    Make-up & hair: Julia Rubinstein
    Unit manager: Douglas Machogo

    Post-production

    Post facility: Hashtag Post
    Editor: Jason Basson
    Colourist: Jarryd Duthoit
    Online artist: Chad Naidoo
    Post producer: Vicki Kotze
    Music composition: Hey Papa Legend
    Audio final mix: Pasja Schneider and Myles McDonald

    Read more: advertising, marketing, Toyota, English, Toyota South Africa Motors, OOH, TVC, Peet Engelbrecht, Amr Singh, Hilux, Publicis Groupe Africa, #BehindTheCampaign, Studio One
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