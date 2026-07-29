BehindtheCampaign: BMW M pitches driving pleasure with a noir corner trial

BMW Motorsport has launched a new campaign that puts one of everyday life's most familiar frustrations on trial. Framed as a deadpan noir courtroom drama, the campaign takes aim at the sharp corners responsible for countless stubbed toes, bruised shins and household mishaps.

BMW M's latest campaign puts everyday furniture corners in the dock, turning stubbed toes, bruised shins and household mishaps into a deadpan noir courtroom drama.

Court drama

The campaign, Get Even With Corners from BMW + AGMC, the authorised importer of BMW Group vehicles for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is created by Serviceplan Middle East.

Few things are more universally frustrating than losing a fight with a corner, from a bed to a table corner. The pain is immediate, the humiliation lasts longer, and somehow, there’s never any justice. But, while some corners may remain undefeated in bedrooms, hallways and living rooms, there are others that BMW M was made to conquer.

The Get Even With Corners campaign centres on an online film which puts corners on trial in a stylised black-and-white courtroom drama before revealing, after a lifetime of losing to corners, the one place where drivers can finally get even: behind the wheel of a BMW.

The film plays out a simple but highly relatable human truth: everyone has spent their lives losing arguments to corners. By elevating this minor daily grievance into a full-scale legal case, the film creates a Kafkaesque, absurdist comic world where sharp edges are treated as a public menace.

The film, which is directed by Nalle Sjöblad through DejaVu Productions, borrows from noir cinema, and absurdist comedy. Heavy shadows, wide-angle framing, period details and a deliberately heightened sense of seriousness, give the everyday menace of corners an almost criminal weight.

Get Even With Corners offers a fresh take on automotive advertising, avoiding the usual tropes of power, precision and performance in favour of a more human proposition. Rather than asking audiences to admire BMW M from a distance, Get Even With Corners gives them a reason to want to experience it for themselves.

In a world where cars are increasingly sold through screens, sensors, features and digital gimmicks, the campaign shows that BMW M continues to believe the most important component is still the person behind the wheel.

While anyone can go fast in a straight line, the real pleasure begins when a driver meets a corner properly. That is where skill matters, and where BMW M comes alive. By turning corners into the villain, the campaign offers first- time track drivers an entertaining way into one of BMW M’s deepest product truths: driving pleasure is difficult to explain, but impossible to miss once felt.

For BMW x AGMC, the work builds on years of investment in track experiences designed to let people understand BMW M not through specifications, but through firsthand experience.

Ziad Boghdady, director, Marketing & Customer Life Cycle Management at AGMC, said: “BMW M is a brand that has built its reputation in the moments when the car, the driver and the road come together. A corner is where that relationship becomes tangible. You can talk about handling, response and control, but the quickest way to understand driving pleasure is to experience an M car through a corner yourself. Through this campaign, AGMC & BMW M are giving people who may be curious about the badge a playful reason to come and discover what that feeling is really about.”

Akhilesh Bagri, chief creative officer at Serviceplan Middle East, said: “We’ve spent a lifetime slowing down for corners. The track simply lets you explore what happens when you stop doing that. It’s where the conversation between driver and machine really begins. That’s where a BMW M makes a difference, and where the reputation of the Ultimate Driving Machine starts to feel entirely deserved.”

Nalle Sjöblad said: “The visual language had to make the case feel completely real, even though the premise is inherently ridiculous. We treated the courtroom like the centre of an entire world where corners have caused genuine damage and the people have finally decided to seek justice. The noir aesthetic gave us tension, obsession and a sense of unresolved grievance. Then, when we move into the BMW M driving, that rigidity gives way to movement and control. The same thing that has been presented as the villain suddenly becomes the source of pleasure.”

The Market focus is UAE - Dubai and Northern Emirates. Launching in October- December 2026 when the BMW M track days commence.

Credits

Agency:

Serviceplan Middle East

Agency managing partner:

Natalie Shardan, Akhilesh Bagri

Chief creative officer:

Alex Schill

Creative director:

Andre Couto

Account management:

Laith Alemailat

Agency art director:

Yasir Ali

Agency producer:

Geetika Sood, Saquib Wakankar, Mahmoud Abdelfattah

AGMC, managing director

Hamid Haqparwar

AGMC, director, Marketing & Customer Life Cycle Management

Ziad Boghdady

BMW Group Middle East, head of Sales & Marketing

Fawzi Mohamed

BMW Group Middle East, marketing communications manager

Bianca Dorneanu

Cinematography:

Pasi Pauni

Editor:

Neda Zag

Executive creative director:

Nishant Shah

Film director:

Nalle Sjöblad

Film production company:

Dejavu

Post production facility:

Rafic Sawaya, Abhishek Sharma

Producer:

Manasvi Gosalia, Kavya Iyer, Steve Gerges

Recording studio:

Eardrum Australia

Regional agency group:

Serviceplan Group Middle East

Sound designer:

Upright Music

VFX operator:

Pradosh Chandra, Megan Fowkes, Kauê Akimoto

Writer:

Thomas Gheorghiu, Mahmoud Abdelfattah, Rana Ahmad