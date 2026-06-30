BehindtheCampaign | Windhoek uses creator with unique hands to challenge AI “realness”

“Look at the hands, it's AI” has become a popular comment on social media as the line between real people and AI-generated humans continues to blur.

James Kumar who has polydactylism is the star of the campaign. Source: Supplied.

Keeping it real

The phrase stems from the fact that AI has historically struggled to accurately replicate human hands. While AI-generated images are improving rapidly and becoming more convincing every day, hands have remained one of the most reliable clues that an image is artificially created.

In response, Windhoek Beer launched the The Real Guy campaign and documentary, starring Kenyan content creator James Kumar, who was born with polydactylism, a congenital condition in which a person is born with one or more extra fingers or toes. Kumar has 12 fingers in total.

Watch the documentary here.

Kumar says he was initially sceptical when Windhoek approached him. "I was both surprised and honoured," he says. "Initially, I found it difficult to believe and thought it might not be genuine. Once I realised the opportunity was legitimate, I became excited about being part of the campaign."

For Kumar, the campaign is about more than challenging assumptions around AI. "Authenticity means having the courage to be true to yourself and embracing what makes you unique," he says. "It is about remaining genuine, original and consistent with your values rather than conforming to expectations or trends."

He says making such a personal aspect of his identity the centre of the campaign was both "exciting and humbling". "I never imagined I would one day find myself in such a position," he says. "The documentary focused on my everyday life and personal experiences, ensuring the story reflected a real person rather than something artificially created."

Kumar hopes the campaign also changes how people view difference. "Over time, I have come to appreciate that being different is something to be celebrated," he says. "My uniqueness is an inherent part of who I am, and I view it as a strength rather than a limitation."

Adds Kevan Ramraj, marketing manager at Windhoek Beer SA: “Authenticity has always been at the core of Windhoek. As AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, we wanted to make a clear and intentional statement about what we stand for. Not artificial perfection. Not manufactured humanity. Real stories, real people, and real beer.”

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