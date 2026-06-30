South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

CEM Africa SummitBroad MediaBrave GroupThe Media KrateJoe PublicMDNTVMultiChoiceTraffic BrandCaxton MediaMotherland OMNiMediamarkDentsuIMC ConferencePenquinMediologyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BehindtheCampaign | Windhoek uses creator with unique hands to challenge AI “realness”

    “Look at the hands, it's AI” has become a popular comment on social media as the line between real people and AI-generated humans continues to blur.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    30 Jun 2026
    30 Jun 2026
    James Kumar who has polydactylism is the star of the campaign. Source: Supplied.
    James Kumar who has polydactylism is the star of the campaign. Source: Supplied.

    Keeping it real

    The phrase stems from the fact that AI has historically struggled to accurately replicate human hands. While AI-generated images are improving rapidly and becoming more convincing every day, hands have remained one of the most reliable clues that an image is artificially created.

    In response, Windhoek Beer launched the The Real Guy campaign and documentary, starring Kenyan content creator James Kumar, who was born with polydactylism, a congenital condition in which a person is born with one or more extra fingers or toes. Kumar has 12 fingers in total. 

    Watch the documentary here.

    Kumar says he was initially sceptical when Windhoek approached him. "I was both surprised and honoured," he says. "Initially, I found it difficult to believe and thought it might not be genuine. Once I realised the opportunity was legitimate, I became excited about being part of the campaign."

    #BehindtheCampaign | Windhoek uses creator with unique hands to challenge AI &#x201c;realness&#x201d;

    For Kumar, the campaign is about more than challenging assumptions around AI. "Authenticity means having the courage to be true to yourself and embracing what makes you unique," he says. "It is about remaining genuine, original and consistent with your values rather than conforming to expectations or trends."

    He says making such a personal aspect of his identity the centre of the campaign was both "exciting and humbling". "I never imagined I would one day find myself in such a position," he says. "The documentary focused on my everyday life and personal experiences, ensuring the story reflected a real person rather than something artificially created."

    Kumar hopes the campaign also changes how people view difference. "Over time, I have come to appreciate that being different is something to be celebrated," he says. "My uniqueness is an inherent part of who I am, and I view it as a strength rather than a limitation."

    Adds Kevan Ramraj, marketing manager at Windhoek Beer SA: “Authenticity has always been at the core of Windhoek. As AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, we wanted to make a clear and intentional statement about what we stand for. Not artificial perfection. Not manufactured humanity. Real stories, real people, and real beer.”

    Credits

    • Agency: TBWA\South Africa
    • Chief creative officer - Carl Willoughby
    • Executive creative director - Shane Forbes
    • Creative directors - Brendan Jack, Greig Watt
    • Copywriter - Brendan Jack
    • Art director - Greig Watt
    • Designer - Sacha Traest
    • Animators - Louis Du Pisani, Ryan Paikin
    • Editors - Louis Du Pisani, Ryan Paikin
    • Business lead - Debbie Laing
    • Business director - Erin Wilson Hess
    • Project manager - Natalie Bawa
    • Broadcast producer - Nonhlanhla Khanye
    Read more: Windhoek Beer, #BehindTheCampaign, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz