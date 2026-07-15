BehindtheCampaign | Pick n Pay’s Eat Like a Champion answers age old question

“What are they feeding the Springboks?” has echoed around the rugby world for years. Asked by commentators, rival fans, former players and across social media whenever South Africa's giants dominate another opponent.

Pick n Pay is answering rugby's most enduring question with Eat Like a Champion – a new Springbok campaign, with dozens of Easter eggs celebrating rugby culture (Image supplied)

Now Pick n Pay has answered this question with its new Springbok campaign Eat Like a Champion, which puts food at the heart of the game, while also reminding South Africans that eating like champions isn't reserved for elite athletes.

A familiar rugby joke becomes a celebration

Developed by Halo, the TVC is the centrepiece of an integrated campaign that transforms a familiar rugby joke into an emotional celebration of South African pride.

Rather than retelling another Springbok story through South African eyes, it follows the rest of the rugby world as they marvel at the Boks' size, strength and resilience.

More than a campaign

Katherine Madley, chief marketing officer at Pick n Pay, says on the creative direction, "We didn't invent the insight – culture did. It became part of rugby culture, and for us, the answer was obvious.

“Pick n Pay exists to make fresh, nutritious food accessible to every South African family, and Eat Like a Champion became the perfect platform to bring together our passion for Fresh, our commitment to the Springboks and our belief that every family should be able to eat like a champion."

She adds that this campaign is about more than celebrating world champions or their partnership with the Springboks.

“It's about inspiring South Africans to make champion choices for their families, and bringing them closer to the team they love through the power of fresh, nutritious food, at affordable prices.

"Eat Like a Champion builds on our Come Home to Pick n Pay journey and celebrates the values we share with the Springboks – family, resilience, community and the power of bringing people together around good food.

"It reflects our commitment to helping South African families eat well every day – whether you're shopping for tomorrow night's dinner or feeding a future Springbok.

”We wanted goosebumps”

While the creative premise is simple, the ambition behind it was anything but, shares Dean Oelschig, founder and CCO of Halo Advertising.

For Halo, the challenge wasn't to create another sponsorship commercial, but to tell a Springbok story that felt fresh, emotional and unmistakably South African – one that gave audiences the same emotion as when the Springboks take the field.

"We wanted goosebumps. Instead of telling another Springbok story from South African eyes, we told it through the eyes of the rest of the rugby world.

“That shift creates humour, pride and emotion while giving Pick n Pay a genuine role in the story.

“This isn't a logo on a jersey – it's a brand answering a question rugby fans have genuinely been asking for years,” says Oelschig.

(Image supplied)

Celebrating rugby culture

To make the story feel authentic, the production spanned four continents, five countries and seven cities, combining remote shoots, authentic social media content, archive rugby footage and newly filmed scenes.

Halo worked with real Australians, New Zealanders, Englishmen, Irish, French and Argentinian rugby fans, alongside rugby personalities including Dan Carter in New Zealand and the hugely popular EggChasers podcast in Manchester, creating the feeling that the entire rugby world was united in one conversation.

The commercial also rewards repeat viewing with dozens of Easter eggs celebrating rugby culture.

Carter appears as himself, revisiting the infamous 2013 collision with Bismarck du Plessis, before the joke is cleverly paid off in the final Pick n Pay store scene, where Bismarck tells someone to "go for the ribs" – a playful nod to one of rugby's most memorable moments.

Fans will also spot Franco Mostert's nickname inspiring an unexpected mustard gag, RG Snyman embracing the Viking persona supporters have long associated with him, appearances from cult rugby creators EggChasers and Big Jim, references to iconic commentary moments, and even a former Lions player cast as an Irish commentator.

(image supplied)

Hidden details for the passionate fan

"We wanted every viewing to reveal something new," says Oelschig. "Rugby has an incredible shared culture and history, and we wanted to celebrate that. If you're a passionate fan, there are dozens of little details hidden throughout the film."

Beyond the television commercial, Eat Like a Champion will come to life across Pick n Pay stores, digital platforms and its omnichannel ecosystem through exclusive nutrition content developed alongside the Springboks' nutrition team, promotions, products and customer experiences designed to bring South Africans closer to the team they love.

Credits

Client: Pick n Pay

Chief marketing officer: Katherine Madley

Head of product marketing: L’Andrè Venter

Agency: Halo

Chief creative officer: Dean Oelschig

Group creative director: Gareth O'Callaghan

Creative director: Jo Clarke

Agency producer: Shanon Leicher

Business director: Tatiana Drakoulas

Copywriter: Geir Wilson

Art director: Tiago Silva

Motion designer creative: Tiago Silva

Production House: Bioscope Films

Director: Fausto Becatti

Executive producer: Daniel Kaplan

Producer Lee-Anne Jacobz & Naledi Kgope

Producer /line producer Maurice Dingli

Animation Studio: Chocolate Tribe

Sound Studio: Pressure Cooker Studios

Crew:

1st AD Greg Martin & Travis Nel

DOP Devin Toselli & Fabian Vettiger

Art director Wikus Muller

Wardrobe stylist Thomas Van Dyk

Editor - Zander Vander - Good Edit

Editor - Julian Redpath - Good Edit

Colourist - Terry Simpson - Black Smith