Geely Auto SA appoints Greg Maruszewski as COO

Geely Auto South Africa has appointed Greg Maruszewski as chief operating officer (COO), strengthening its executive leadership team as the Chinese automotive brand continues to expand its presence in the local market.

Greg Maruszewski | image supplied

The appointment follows what the company described as a strong market reception since its South African launch and comes as Geely accelerates its local growth strategy.

According to the company, Maruszewski's appointment forms part of its plans to grow its market presence and introduce additional brands to its local portfolio.

Maruszewski joins Geely Auto South Africa with automotive leadership experience gained in both international and South African markets. The company said his experience across multiple areas of the automotive industry will support its local operations and continued expansion.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining Geely at a time when so much has already been achieved, while the vision for South Africa over the coming years is both ambitious and inspiring," said Maruszewski.

"Having had the opportunity to see the exciting plans for the future of the business, it was a very easy decision to join the team. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of Geely's journey in South Africa and helping to deliver on that vision."

Allen Yang, CEO of Geely Auto South Africa, and Milo Yao, deputy general manager, said the appointment reflects the company's focus on strengthening its leadership capability as it enters its next phase of growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Greg to the Geely family. His extensive industry experience, strategic insight and fresh perspective will be invaluable as we continue to build on the tremendous momentum the brand has achieved in South Africa. We are confident that his leadership will help drive the continued growth of Geely and support our ambitious plans for the future," they said.

The company said it will continue investing in its dealer network, customer experience and product offering as it works towards becoming one of South Africa's leading automotive brands.