Meet the South African mineral tech council’s new board

Cabinet recently announced the appointment of Mintek’s new board. While Dr Thibedi Ramontja, Azwindini Thomani, and Dr Takalani Madzivhandila have been reappointed, eight new board members have been appointed.

According to a media statement, the newly appointed board will provide strategic leadership and governance as Mintek continues to “advance its mandate of driving mineral and metallurgical innovation, supporting the growth and competitiveness of the minerals sector, and contributing to South Africa’s industrial development.”

Meet the new board:

Dr Thibedi Ramontja, Chairperson, reappointed



Azwindini Thomani, reappointed



Dr Takalani Madzivhandila, reappointed



Luvuyo Keyise



Dr Faranna Boodrham



Dr Palesa Ramashala



Lerato Hilda Dikgole



Dr Sandile Ncanana



Nondumiso Ngonyama



Dr Avela Majavu



Kagiso Menoe, who will represent the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources

The board assumes office at a pivotal time as South Africa seeks to maximise the value of its mineral resources through innovation, beneficiation, localisation and the development of critical minerals value chains.

Guided by its Strategy 2030, Mintek says it remains committed to delivering research, development and innovation that enable industrial growth, strengthen the competitiveness of the mining and minerals sector, and contribute to inclusive economic development.