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Meet the South African mineral tech council’s new board
According to a media statement, the newly appointed board will provide strategic leadership and governance as Mintek continues to “advance its mandate of driving mineral and metallurgical innovation, supporting the growth and competitiveness of the minerals sector, and contributing to South Africa’s industrial development.”
Meet the new board:
- Dr Thibedi Ramontja, Chairperson, reappointed
- Azwindini Thomani, reappointed
- Dr Takalani Madzivhandila, reappointed
- Luvuyo Keyise
- Dr Faranna Boodrham
- Dr Palesa Ramashala
- Lerato Hilda Dikgole
- Dr Sandile Ncanana
- Nondumiso Ngonyama
- Dr Avela Majavu
- Kagiso Menoe, who will represent the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources
The board assumes office at a pivotal time as South Africa seeks to maximise the value of its mineral resources through innovation, beneficiation, localisation and the development of critical minerals value chains.
Guided by its Strategy 2030, Mintek says it remains committed to delivering research, development and innovation that enable industrial growth, strengthen the competitiveness of the mining and minerals sector, and contribute to inclusive economic development.