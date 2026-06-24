Steenkampskraal and Mintek strike rare mixed-rare-earth beneficiation

Mintek CEO Dr Molefi Motuku said that the mining–research institution and the Steenkampskraal Monazite Mine’s (SMM) latest landmark achievement is a testament to South Africa’s prowess not only in minerals but also in the scientific capability to compete globally in critical minerals processing.

Mintek and the Steenkampskraal successfully produced high-purity mixed rare earth products at Mintek’s laboratory facilities — critical feedstock to the global megatrends in energy transition, digital transition, and medical applications.

A victory for SA

The partnership is the foundation of the commercial production of rare earth products in South Africa before the end of 2026, with longer-term expansion to include rare earth elements and thorium beneficiation as well as medical isotope production, SMM said.

“Our partnership, supported by key South African organisations, such as the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Mintek, is key to ensuring the safe, compliant and commercially successful execution of this strategic project," said Dr Enock Mathebula, executive chairperson and shareholder of Steenkampskraal Monazite Mine.

Mathebula lauded the accomplishment, saying that it “is not only a victory for Steenkampskraal and Mintek, but a victory for South Africa.”

“It demonstrates the country’s ability to develop world-class technologies, create local beneficiation opportunities and participate meaningfully in global critical mineral supply chains.”

Dr Molefi Motuku, CEO of Mintek, added, “This milestone is a powerful demonstration of what South Africa can achieve when our research institutions and industry partners unite around a shared vision of value addition and local beneficiation.

“Mintek’s expertise, combined with Steenkampskraal’s world-class resource, has proven that South Africa possesses not only the minerals but also the scientific capability to compete globally in critical minerals processing.

“We are proud to partner with Steenkampskraal in building a competitive, value-adding minerals economy for our country.”

“The milestone, achieved through a long-standing collaboration between the two organisations, positions South Africa as the first African country to successfully produce rare earth products through a partnership between a mining company and a national research institution,” said Motuku.

“This achievement represents a significant technological breakthrough and demonstrates what can be accomplished when South African institutions and industry work together toward a common vision.”

Changing the mineral game

Loyiso Tyabashe, the group CEO of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa), called it a “game-changer” for rare earth minerals.

“The partnership between Steenkampskraal and Mintek is a game-changer in the area of rare earth minerals, as this development serves as the foundation for longer-term beneficiation plans.

Necsa said it is ready to collaborate, leveraging its expertise, to capture and develop the opportunity in the high-end value chain of rare earth and thorium products, as part of its mandate in nuclear technology development for general industry and medical applications.

“This will further unlock the value chain potential as South Africa advances its beneficiation capabilities,” said Tyabashe.

The Steenkampskraal mine was formally brought out of care and maintenance in 2024, with approvals secured from both the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) and the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR).

Full funding for the phase one metallurgical processing plant has been secured through the IDC, and construction of the plant is currently underway, with commissioning scheduled for August 2026.

Rare-earth processing hub

Mathebula said that now is the time to keep going.

“While we celebrate this achievement, we are not stopping here,” Mathebula added.

“We are currently advancing discussions and development work aimed at establishing separation capabilities in South Africa. Together with Mintek, we are continuing to explore and develop local solutions that will support the future establishment of a world-class separation system.

“Our vision is not simply to mine resources but to beneficiate them, process them, and create greater value within South Africa and become a rare-earth processing hub in Africa for the benefit of society from local communities through to Africa as a whole.

“Construction of the processing plant is progressing well, with concentrate production expected to commence later this year and first shipments anticipated before the end of 2026.

“The mine continues to engage with several strategic investors currently conducting due diligence regarding potential participation in the project.”

Located in the Western Cape, Steenkampskraal is the world’s highest-grade rare earth element and thorium deposit.

Originally opened in 1952 by Anglo American, the mine was historically operated for thorium extraction in support of international nuclear energy programmes before being placed on care and maintenance.