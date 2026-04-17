Sibanye-Stillwater and Necsa target next-gen precision cancer therapies with rhodium

South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater and the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) will collaborate to further research the radioactive rhodium-based palladium isotope, with the aim of applying it in cancer therapy.

“This collaboration brings together complementary strengths to advance research in nuclear medicine, while deepening South Africa’s sovereign capability in radiopharmaceutical innovation,” said Loyiso Tyabashe, group CEO of Necsa.

“Our vision is not only to contribute to the next generation of precision cancer therapies, but also to strengthen the country’s role as a globally respected centre of excellence in nuclear research.”

The radioactive isotope Palladium-103 is currently used in Brachytherapy to treat localised tumours, including prostate cancer, by delivering radiation directly to the affected area, thereby limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

Rhodium is a platinum group metal (PGM) produced and refined by Sibanye-Stillwater at its South African operations.

Under the first phase of the project, Necsa will test and verify that the rhodium meets radionuclide production standards and will conduct further chemical work, including the production of high- purity Palladium-103 (Pd-103), which could eventually be used in Targeted Radionuclide Therapy.

The second phase of the project will see the parties collaborate on developing other nuclear medicine applications using rhodium and other PGMs produced by Sibanye-Stillwater.

The healthcare sector already uses PGMs in a range of medical applications, including diagnostic imaging and medical devices.