The new threat to South Africa’s children is not on the streets; it’s online

Child Protection Week and Youth Month have long been associated with addressing visible dangers such as abuse, neglect, and systemic failures that put children and young people at risk. In 2026, South Africa must confront a critical shift; children’s lives are no longer divided between physical and digital spaces.

Their development, socialisation, and mental health now unfold in both spaces simultaneously.

The BBC recently reported that medical bodies have begun recommending that clinicians routinely assess children’s digital exposure, as part of standard care.

This reflects a growing recognition that online experiences are closely linked to children’s health and well-being.

There is growing evidence showing that excessive screen time is associated with anxiety, depression, and reduced well-being among children.

In SA, this is a big issue right now.

A 2024 Stellenbosch University report shows that about 93% of South African teens take smartphones to school and use them for about three hours and 17 minutes daily, with girls using them more than boys.

Popular apps include WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and nearly 60% of parents do not restrict screen time.

Public health priority

The scale of exposure is matched by vulnerability. A Unicef study found that over 95% of children in South Africa are regularly online, with many exposed to online violence, exploitation, or harmful content, particularly pornography and other sexual content.

The Film and Publication Board reported that child sexual grooming, whether it is online or physical, has immediate and lifelong adverse effects on child well-being.

Linking such exposure to significant mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety disorders, suicidal thoughts, post-traumatic stress disorder.

The mental health, identity formation, and development impacts of child cyber safety are critical yet often neglected, especially in poor and unequal contexts.

In South Africa, where many children struggle to meet basic needs, platforms like TikTok and Instagram constantly serve algorithmically curated images of luxury lifestyles and expensive goods.

Presented as normal, this content causes children to measure their own lives against unrealistic standards, resulting in shame, anxiety, and diminished self-esteem that quietly shape their mental health and identity.

Social media also profoundly influences behaviour, as teenagers mimic admired influencers without understanding the consequences.

In 2025, South African influencers, including Cyan Boujee, promoted the “Alabuga Start” scheme, luring vulnerable young women with promises of employment and accommodation abroad.

It was later exposed as a human trafficking operation, forcing recruits to assemble military drones.

These dangers are rooted in poverty, inequality, and limited digital literacy, which make deceptive online opportunities appear to be lifelines for those with the least.

For a child who grows up trusting what they see online, this can mean the difference between safety and exploitation, between a future they chose and one they were deceived into.

According to Disrupting Harm South Africa, over 50% of children aged 14–15 have been exposed to sexual images online.

At this scale, the impact extends beyond individual experience, constituting a broader population-level public health concern affecting children in society.

This is no longer a future concern. It is a present public health issue, affecting the most vulnerable.

It also raises important constitutional considerations, especially the obligation to protect children’s vulnerability, including their physical, mental and social well-being.

Legislation

South Africa has established several important legal protections regarding children’s online safety.

The Cybercrimes Act criminalises a broad range of online harms and provides mechanisms for investigation and enforcement.

The Films and Publications Amendment Act extends regulatory oversight to online content, with a particular focus on protecting children from harmful digital material.

In addition, the Children’s Act affirms every child’s right to be protected from abuse and neglect.

However, studies show that these legal frameworks are largely reactive rather than preventative.

In practice, they tend to respond after harm has occurred, prioritising investigation and punishment over early intervention and risk reduction.

From this perspective, the current protections may be insufficient in preventing children’s exposure to online risks before harm takes place.

This raises a key bioethical concern: if digital exposure can negatively affect mental health and development, then the lack of proactive safeguards may fall short of the principles of beneficence and the duty of care owed to children.

Intervention

If South Africa is serious about child protection, cyber safety must be treated as a national health priority.

This requires policy integration across sectors.

Cyber safety must be embedded into the national education curriculum, ensuring that every child develops the skills to navigate online risks.

Schools must be supported with clear governance frameworks, and regulators must enforce platform accountability.

Equally important is investment in community-based digital literacy, especially in underserved areas where access is expanding faster than support.

Nationwide action

As Nelson Mandela observed, “the measure of a society lies in how it treats its children”.

Today, that measure extends into digital environments.

South Africa has recognised the risks and passed laws such as the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 32 to protect our children from abuse and exploitation.

Yet, many remain at risk online. Having laws isn’t enough if they are not applied and kept up to date.

Child cyber safety is no longer a minor issue. It is central to health, education, and the protection of the child.

If South Africa doesn’t protect its children, who will?