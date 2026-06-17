UK government draws a line in the sand with social media ban

On 15 June, the UK government announced that it will ban social media platforms from offering services to under-16s. The government plans to use the same model for a social media ban as Australia.

The UK government announced that it will ban social media platforms from offering services to under-16s (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

This would capture user-to-user platforms, whose purpose is to enable social interaction and which allow users to post material, alongside algorithms.

The ban will therefore include platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X.

Messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal are not included in the social media ban.

A blanket ban on social media

In a move to protect children online and address the scale of the challenge, the government will also go further than a blanket ban on social media with world-leading blocks on harmful functions such as livestreaming and stranger communication with children for under-16s.

These restrictions – which together with the ban go further than any other country – will apply to a wider range of online services, including on gaming sites.

Restrictions on these functionalities will also be on by default for 16- and 17-year-olds to prevent a cliff-edge at 16.

The government will also be looking in more detail at overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18-year-olds and will set out more detail in July.

So-called AI ‘romantic companion’ chatbots – designed to simulate sexual relationships or roleplay with users – will have to enforce a minimum age of 18. Similar intimate functionalities will be restricted for under-18s on AI chatbots more widely.

A line in the sand

Prime Minister Keir Starmer states, “ Parents want to keep their kids safe and happy, but the online world has made that harder than ever.

“I’ve heard first-hand from families crying out for change and we will do right by them.

“That’s why we’re going further than any country in the world by banning social media for under-16s and putting wider protections in place to give kids their childhood back.

“This is a line in the sand. Tech giants had their chance and failed, but we’re stepping in to protect children, back parents and set a new normal for future generations.”

Online risks for children

Taken together, these measures will mean a much more comprehensive model than just a blanket ban on social media — one that responds to how children experience harm online, rather than just where it happens.

The changes will back parents grappling with the risks for children that come from the online world and help empower them by providing a clear decision on what is safe and age-appropriate for children.

This is a decisive first step by the government, which marks a clear choice to put children’s wellbeing first and give them a healthy life online.

“We stand ready to take further measures in the future,” the government statement.

Tech companies failed

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall says, “Today we take a bold and significant step towards creating a safer, healthier life online, for our children and future generations.

“Tech companies have had countless opportunities to keep children safe, yet they have failed to act. That is why we are taking power away from the tech giants and putting it back in parents’ hands.

“My driving force has always been to give every child, from every background, the best possible start in life. That is what these regulations will deliver.”

Lessons from Austalisa

The government will also learn the lessons from Australia’s experience by introducing more highly effective age assurance (HEAA) measures to support compliance, making it far harder for children to bypass safeguards.

Ofcom will conduct a rapid study on what is effective age assurance for verifying whether someone is over 16.

The Secretary of State has also written to the new Chair of Ofcom to ask for an urgent review of Ofcom’s enforcement capabilities with a clear enforcement strategy to be published as soon as possible.

In her letter, the Secretary of State confirmed the government will ensure Ofcom has the funding it needs to carry out its new responsibilities – as well as continue its vital work to enforce the existing provisions of the Online Safety Act, including protecting women and girls online, tackling harmful content that puts vulnerable people at risk, and taking action against serious illegal activity such as child sexual abuse material and online fraud and scams.

Biggest national conversations

“Today’s announcement follows one of the biggest national conversations held by this government, with more than 116,000 responses submitted by parents, children and experts across the country.

“The responses showed overwhelming public backing for tougher action. 9 in 10 parents said they would support a social media ban for children under 16,” says the government.”

The majority of young people also backed action, with two-thirds agreeing that children younger than 16 should not be allowed to use at least some social media platforms.

On social media services, real-time content makes harmful material harder to moderate, and algorithmic feeds can intensify exposure to dangerous, distressing or overly engaging material.

Action taken already

Parents rightly expect government to take action as quickly as possible, which is why the government has already taken powers through the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act to act fast — using secondary legislation to introduce targeted protections without needing to wait to bring in a whole new Act. This means the first set of regulations could be in effect in Spring 2027.

Today’s action builds on the government’s work to date to go further and faster to protect children online and fight for their well-being.

Last week, the Prime Minister challenged tech companies so that Britain will be the first country in the world to make it impossible for children to take, share or view nude images – with a three-month deadline to make meaningful progress.

This watershed moment will come alongside the government’s drive to remove barriers to opportunity and set every child up for a happy, fulfilling life.

The government set out further steps to make sure children in every part of the country get greater access to enrichment opportunities in sport, creative activities, nature and the arts both in and out of school.

“This builds on wider work to halve the participation gap and reclaim childhood for all young people, including through reforms to the curriculum so that every child gets the skills they need to get on in life, and support throughout their school years to explore and develop their talents, regardless of their background or where they live,” says the UK government.