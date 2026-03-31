Australia investigates tech giants over social media ban compliance

The Australian internet regulator said it was investigating five of the biggest social media platforms for suspected breaches of its new under-16 ban, its strongest signal yet that companies may face enforcement action under a world-first regime.

The Australian internet regulator said it was investigating five of the biggest social media platforms for suspected breaches of its new under-16 ban (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

The announcement marks the government's first public assessment of compliance with the law that is being studied by policymakers globally. Weak adherence by the biggest platforms could undermine the momentum of governments considering similar restrictions.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said Meta's META.O Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat SNAP.N, TikTok and Google's GOOGL.O YouTube had been flagged for potential noncompliance and the watchdog was gathering evidence for possible penalties, with a decision by mid-year.

"While social media platforms have taken some initial action, I am concerned through our compliance monitoring that some may not be doing enough to comply with Australian law," she said in a statement.

Read the Daily Maverick full article by Reuters and Byron Kaye here