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    Australia investigates tech giants over social media ban compliance

    The Australian internet regulator said it was investigating five of the biggest social media platforms for suspected breaches of its new under-16 ban, its strongest signal yet that companies may face enforcement action under a world-first regime.
    31 Mar 2026
    31 Mar 2026
    The Australian internet regulator said it was investigating five of the biggest social media platforms for suspected breaches of its new under-16 ban (Image source: © 123rf )
    The Australian internet regulator said it was investigating five of the biggest social media platforms for suspected breaches of its new under-16 ban (Image source: © 123rf 123rf)

    The announcement marks the government's first public assessment of compliance with the law that is being studied by policymakers globally. Weak adherence by the biggest platforms could undermine the momentum of governments considering similar restrictions.

    eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said Meta's META.O Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat SNAP.N, TikTok and Google's GOOGL.O YouTube had been flagged for potential noncompliance and the watchdog was gathering evidence for possible penalties, with a decision by mid-year.

    "While social media platforms have taken some initial action, I am concerned through our compliance monitoring that some may not be doing enough to comply with Australian law," she said in a statement.

    Read the Daily Maverick full article by Reuters and Byron Kaye here

    Read more: digital media, Google, YouTube, Daily Maverick, Reuters, digital publishing, Instagram, SnapChat, Meta, TikTok, social meida
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    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
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