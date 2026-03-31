Beyond the bouquet: Unmasking the hidden dangers in times of celebration

South Africa’s most dangerous days are often the ones meant for celebration. As the country approaches a series of long weekends and public holidays, a period typically associated with rest and connection, we are confronted with a sobering reality. The research report Beyond the Cheer highlights a disturbing spike in gender‑based violence during festive and holiday periods, with the Tears Foundation recording approximately 43,000 calls for help, a 117% increase compared to the preceding October.

This surge in GBV and intimate partner violence is often linked to extended periods spent at home during widespread company closures, which can heighten domestic tensions and significantly elevate the risk of abuse. This phenomenon, often referred to as the 'femicidal festive season', demands urgent attention – long after the 16 Days of Activism campaign concludes.

Control can be disguised as care, and that’s what makes it so dangerous. Our goal was simply to give people language for things they’ve felt but maybe couldn’t name. If this campaign helps someone realise that love shouldn’t feel like walking on eggshells, that love should expand your world, not shrink it then we’ve started a conversation worth having. And for anyone who needs support beyond that moment of recognition, tools like Bright Sky SA can quietly put real help in their hands, even when it feels like they have nowhere else to turn.

– Thato Soato, senior specialist: Digital Marketing at Vodacom

The calendar's cruel paradox

The data is unequivocal. Research highlights that public holidays are often the most dangerous days for those at risk of domestic abuse. A study on holiday violence patterns shows domestic violence assaults rising by as much as 118% on New Year's Day and 78% around Christmas. The drivers are tragically familiar: heightened alcohol consumption, immense financial pressure, and the emotional strain of maintaining a facade of holiday cheer, which can cause underlying tensions to erupt into violence.

This pattern forces us to look beyond traditional awareness campaigns and question how we address GBV during moments culturally coded for love and togetherness, such as Valentine's Day and the Easter weekend. If violence can hide behind the glow of festive lights, it can certainly hide behind a bouquet of roses.

From Valentine's Day to vigilance: Shifting the narrative

During the 'Month of Love', Vodacom’s 'When You See It' campaign confronted this paradox directly by revealing how control was often disguised as romance. Instead of highlighting only overt violence, the campaign shifted focus to the subtle signs of abuse that frequently went unnoticed, excessive gift‑giving used as manipulation, constant check‑ins presented as care, and jealousy framed as passion.

To bring this to life, the campaign centred on a simple but unsettling idea: what if the most familiar symbols of love carried a darker truth? So, we embedded the word 'control' into what looked like a beautifully crafted chocolate bar, a universal symbol of affection, now reimagined as a quiet warning. Released through influencer unboxings on Valentine’s Day, the object sparked a conversation by revealing how easily red flags can be disguised as romance.

The intent wasn’t to undermine genuine love, but to help people recognise the difference between affection and control. In doing so, the campaign reframed February from a celebration of love into a moment of vigilance, reinforcing that preventing GBV is not seasonal, but a daily responsibility.

Technology as a lifeline when systems weaken

A critical insight from the research is the systemic failure that occurs during holiday periods. As activists point out, the GBV-response chain was often at its weakest when victims needed it most. Police stations become less responsive, and shelters or social services often operate with reduced staff, leaving survivors isolated and without recourse.

This is where technology’s role becomes indispensable. As a leading technology company, Vodacom recognised its responsibility and capability to provide a consistent, accessible, and discreet lifeline. The Bright Sky SA app, developed by the Vodacom Foundation, it’s a free, comprehensive resource designed to be in the hands of anyone who needs it, at any time.

The app provides critical tools, including:

A risk assessment questionnaire to help users identify signs of abuse in their relationship.



A directory of support services (shelters, counselling, legal advice) across the country.



A secure digital journal to log incidents of abuse without saving content on the device itself.

Crucially, while official support systems may weaken during holidays, a digital tool like Bright Sky SA is always on. It offers a silent, powerful partner for those in need, directly into the palm of their hand.

Understanding that this is a national crisis, not a network-specific issue, the Bright Sky SA app was made network-agnostic. Making it available to every South African with a smartphone, regardless of their mobile provider. In addition to that, there’s a web version for individuals who don’t own or have access to smartphones and is available in three languages (Sesotho, IsiZulu, and English).

As we enter another holiday period, let us carry the awareness from the 'Month of Love' forward. Let's be vigilant for our friends, family, and colleagues. The most powerful tool we have is knowledge, and the second most powerful is the technology that makes support accessible.

Download and share the Bright Sky SA app. It could be the lifeline someone needs when the celebrations end, and the 'real horror' begins.



