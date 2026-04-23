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    Ogilvy and Pep recognised by the industry for excellence in culture and partnership

    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
    23 Apr 2026
    23 Apr 2026
    Ogilvy South Africa is honoured to have been named both the Best Creative Agency to Work For as well as, the Best Agency Group to Work For, in the Scopen 2025/26 Report. While its long-standing partner Pep, was recognised as the Best Marketing Partner to Work With.

    These Scopen rankings are driven by votes from a broad range of people working in agencies across the industry, alongside senior clients who experience agencies first-hand. For Ogilvy, it reflects a deliberate focus on building a high-performance and wellness culture, where people thrive, supported by ways of working that enable growth, collaboration and impact.

    Ogilvy and Pep recognised by the industry for excellence in culture and partnership

    Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa: “Being recognised by our own industry as both the Best Creative Agency and Best Group to Work For is truly meaningful to us. It reflects years of deliberate effort to build a culture where creativity and performance are not achieved at the expense of people, but because people are supported, challenged and trusted to do their best work. A huge congratulations also to Pep, for being voted by the industry as Best Marketing Partner to work with. Well-deserved industry recognition, for their commitment to building trust‑based and collaborative partnerships with their partners.”

    Ogilvy and Pep recognised by the industry for excellence in culture and partnership

    Alongside Ogilvy’s people-focused recognition, Scopen also named Pep as the Best Marketing Partner to Work With, highlighting the growing importance of how brands and agencies work together, not just what they achieve.

    Vicki Buys, managing director Ogilvy Cape Town comments: “As one of Pep’s partner agencies for over 26 years, we are pleased to see the Pep marketing team recognised in this way.”

    “Great partnerships are built on trust, honesty and a shared belief in what truly matters,” said Beyers van der Merwe, chief marketing officer at Pep. “Our long term relationship with Ogilvy is rooted in a deep understanding of our customers, our purpose, and the responsibility we carry as a brand that touches millions of South Africans every day.”

    Together, the recognition reinforces a shared philosophy between Ogilvy and Pep: that the strongest brands and most durable partnerships are built where people feel valued, collaboration is genuine, and long-term thinking is given space to succeed.

    As the advertising industry continues to evolve, the Scopen 2025/26 results send a clear signal from talent themselves, that culture, collaboration and people-first leadership are central to what excellence looks like in modern marketing.

    Read more: Pep, Ogilvy, Scopen
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    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
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