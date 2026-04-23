Side-hustle to powerhouse: Dentsu School of Influence opens Youth Month Creator applications

Dentsu South Africa, in partnership with CSA, a culture-led business, has opened applications for the third year of the Dentsu School of Influence. Originally established by Dentsu and now entering its next chapter, the 2026 Youth Month programme moves away from its previous structure to debut a high-impact, accelerated format designed to help emerging creators turn creativity into sustainable careers.

At the heart of the programme is One Big Week, an intensive accelerator in Johannesburg where selected creators will take part in live briefs, mentorship and commercial training in a real creative environment.

As South Africa’s creator economy continues to evolve, the programme is designed to help bridge the gap between creative talent, commercial readiness and long-term opportunity. Rather than treating influence as a short-term moment, the Dentsu School of Influence is built to help creators think more intentionally about the business behind their work.

“South Africa’s creator economy is one of the most exciting and under-structured growth sectors in the country,” says Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa. “With the Dentsu School of Influence, we are building a pathway for young creators to move beyond short-term visibility and into sustainable careers with real commercial value.”

Developed with CSA, the initiative reflects a growing need for creators to understand not just how to make content, but how to build businesses around their creativity. From brand strategy and audience development to commercial readiness, the programme is designed to help creators level up with greater clarity, confidence and long-term ambition.

“We’re not here to create influencers, but to build digital entrepreneurs,” says Davin Phillips, executive director at CSA. “South Africa has no shortage of talent, but talent without structure doesn’t scale. This programme is about turning cultural relevance into commercial opportunity - and ultimately, into jobs.”

For past participants, the impact has been immediate. “Before Dentsu School of Influence, I was creating content. After it, I understood how to build a business,” says programme alumna Lisa Nyamane. “It changed how I see my value and, so importantly, how I show up in the industry.”

Applications are now open for the 2026 intake. Aspiring creators are invited to submit a 60-second video introducing themselves, sharing their creative vision and explaining why they are ready to take the next step in their journey.

One Big Week will take place in Johannesburg from 8 to 12 June 2026, during Youth Month. The next instalment of the programme is set to take place in Cape Town later in the year.

How to apply:

Post a 60-second video on your platform (Instagram, TikTok or YouTube) sharing your story and creative vision.



Tag @dentsu_sa and @csa.global. And on YouTube tag: @DENTSUCREATIVESA-t3g



Entry deadline: 8 May 2026



Full entry details: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SEkwJDXCJm5iA8Z6MP2z8knVQVks6MLbHpk2Awomogs/edit



Check out our website for more information: https://www.dentsu.com/za/en/events/dentsu-school-of-influence

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