The human side of digital performance: The TrafficBrand story

There are agencies that run ads. And then there are agencies that become part of the way a business grows.

TrafficBrand was built to be the second kind.

Founded in Cape Town by Jan Boshoff and Mandy Schreiber, TrafficBrand began with a simple but powerful belief: digital marketing should never be treated as a box-ticking exercise. It should be strategic, measurable, creative, technical and, above all, deeply connected to the real goals of a business.

The agency’s story started with two people who brought different strengths to the same ambition. Mandy, with her background in public relations, communications, digital branding, identity design and client communication, brought a deep understanding of how brands connect with people. Jan, with his expertise in web development, paid media and campaign implementation, brought the technical engine required to turn that connection into measurable performance.

Together, they built an agency that combined creative strategy with technical precision, a balance that still defines TrafficBrand today.

Where the story began

Like many great business stories, TrafficBrand did not begin in a boardroom with perfect furniture, polished processes and a fully mapped-out five-year plan.

It began with belief, trust and a handshake.

Mandy and Jan shook hands on a 50/50 partnership in a stairwell, deciding to build something of their own. Rhino Africa became their first client. With R120,000 borrowed from Mandy’s dad, the two hired a tiny office at the Bandwidth Barn Business Incubator, furnished it with two desks and garden chairs, and got to work.

As Mandy reflects:

“We didn’t start with much more than determination and a shared belief that we could build something meaningful, learning from the mistakes of companies we had worked for previously. Looking back now, seeing TrafficBrand work on accounts like Pick n Pay, Miway, The Sharks and TicketPro, it’s incredibly special to know that the heart of the business is still the same: do good work, put our people and our clients first, and help businesses grow.”

From those early days, TrafficBrand grew the way strong agencies often do: through service, results, trust and the ability to help clients see the real value of digital.

Nearly 2 decades of learning what actually works

When TrafficBrand started, digital marketing in South Africa looked very different. In the early days, it was largely about being found when someone searched for you. Today, it is far more complex. There are more platforms, more data points, more customer journeys, more automation and more noise than ever before.

But for TrafficBrand, the fundamentals have remained the same: understand the client, understand the audience, understand the data, and build a strategy that brings those pieces together in a way that moves the business forward.

With nearly two decades of digital marketing and analytics experience, TrafficBrand has seen platforms rise, trends explode, buzzwords fade and technology shift the industry over and over again. That experience matters.

Because in a landscape that changes constantly, knowing what to adopt is only half the job. Knowing what to avoid is just as important.

That perspective has become increasingly valuable in an era where every new platform, automation tool or AI product promises to “do it all”. At TrafficBrand, technology is embraced, but never blindly. The agency has always used automation, algorithms and data-led optimisation to improve performance, long before AI became the buzzword of the moment.

But TrafficBrand’s view is that technology is only useful when it is pointed in the right direction.

AI can process data quickly. It can support bidding. It can help optimise at a scale no human could manually match. But it does not understand a business’s cash flow, value proposition, brand voice, customer relationships, operational realities or long-term vision. Well, not yet anyway.

That is where the human expertise comes in.

No templates. No guesswork. Just strategy built around the client.

One of the clearest themes in TrafficBrand’s story is the rejection of generic marketing.

Every business is different. Every industry has its own pressures. Every customer journey has its own friction points. Every client has different margins, targets, seasonality, stock constraints, sales cycles and growth ambitions.

That is why TrafficBrand does not believe in off-the-shelf solutions.

As Jan Boshoff, co-founder and director of TrafficBrand, puts it:

“Understand that every solution won’t work for everyone. The biggest mistake is buying a ‘one size fits all package.’ Our job at TrafficBrand is to ensure you have a strategy that is specifically customised to your business and your data. No templates, just results.”

That line captures something essential about the agency: TrafficBrand is not interested in vanity metrics or surface-level performance. The team wants to understand what success actually looks like for each client, then build a media and analytics strategy that supports that goal.

Sometimes that means driving ecommerce revenue. Sometimes it means improving lead quality. Sometimes it means building visibility in a competitive market. Sometimes it means connecting online media activity with offline customer behaviour. And sometimes it means helping a client finally understand what their data is telling them.

Whatever the objective, the work starts with clarity.

Built for performance, rooted in care

TrafficBrand’s growth has been shaped by the quality of its work and the strength of its relationships. From early-stage businesses to some of South Africa’s most recognised brands, including Pick n Pay, Miway, The Sharks Rugby and TicketPro, the agency has grown by delivering service, performance and measurable results.

But behind the platforms, dashboards, reports and campaign structures is something more human: care.

Care for the craft.



Care for the client’s growth.



Care for the details that others might miss.



Care for the people behind the businesses being marketed.

That is what makes the TrafficBrand story feel different. The agency’s technical depth is real. Its experience is proven. Its team knows the platforms, the data, the tools and the methodology. But the reason clients stay is not only because TrafficBrand knows what it is doing. It is because the team cares about doing it properly.

The agency’s model has always had a strong focus on people - audiences, clients and staff. That people-first mindset is what turns digital marketing from a technical service into a true partnership.

Helping brands be found by the right people

At its simplest, TrafficBrand helps brands get in front of the people who matter most.

JP Arrow, director of operations at TrafficBrand, describes it in a way that cuts through the complexity:

“Your website is your business card. We hand out your digital card to people who are likely to purchase your product or services.”

It is a simple idea, but it says a lot.

TrafficBrand is not trying to get brands in front of everyone. It is trying to get them in front of the right people, in the right place, at the right time, with a message that makes sense.

That is the difference between reach and relevance.

Between traffic and intent.

Between running ads and driving growth.

The TrafficBrand way

After nearly two decades in digital marketing and analytics, TrafficBrand’s story is still evolving. The platforms will keep changing. AI will keep advancing. Consumer behaviour will keep shifting. New tools will appear, new trends will emerge, and businesses will continue to face pressure to do more with their marketing investment.

But TrafficBrand’s foundation remains steady.

Creative strategy and technical precision.



Data-led thinking and human insight.



Innovation and accountability.



Performance and partnership.

At its core, TrafficBrand is a team of specialists who love what they do and who care deeply about helping clients grow.

Because good digital marketing is not just about clicks, campaigns or dashboards. It is about understanding where a business wants to go, building the strategy to help it get there, and walking that journey with them.

That is the TrafficBrand story.

And nearly 20 years in, it is still being written.



