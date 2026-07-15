365 Digital appointed authorised Google Ads sales representative across 4 African markets

This strategic partnership expansion aims to accelerate digital growth across Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritius, Seychelles and Réunion.

365 Digital, an award-winning African digital marketing and advertising technology company, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google, becoming the authorised Ads sales representative of Google Ads products and services across four key African markets: Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritius, Seychelles and Réunion.

Under the arrangement, 365 Digital will serve as the dedicated in-market access point for Google Ads across all four territories, providing advertisers and agencies with local commercial support, strategic guidance, dedicated account management to accelerate adoption and growth across Google’s advertising solutions.

Alongside the commercial operation, 365 Digital is establishing an Africa Centre of Excellence (CoE), a centralised performance capability hub providing campaign strategy, technical support, conversion measurement, optimisation, advertiser enablement and best-practice training across all four markets from day one. Operating on a hub-and-spoke model, the South Africa-based CoE will support dedicated in-market teams in each territory, ensuring advertisers benefit from both world-class technical expertise and deep local market knowledge.

Julian Jordaan, chief executive officer of 365 Digital, stated:

“These are markets with enormous digital potential and ambitious businesses that deserve world-class support. Our role is to combine deep local expertise with Google’s advertising ecosystem to help advertisers grow faster, agencies deliver greater value, and ultimately strengthen the digital economy across the region.

We are investing in people, capability and local presence because we believe the next phase of digital growth in Africa will be driven by businesses that have access to the right technology, the right expertise and the right partnerships.”

Alex Okosi, managing director of Google SSA, stated:

“We are excited about our partnership with 365 Digital to propel the use of Google Ads products and services in Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritius, Seychelles and Réunion. Google remains committed to providing data-driven Ads solutions to the African market that deliver results for Advertisers and SMBs at every stage of growth.”

About 365 Digital

365 Digital is an award-winning African digital marketing and advertising technology company with 27 years of experience growing brands across Sub-Saharan Africa. The business partners with leading global and local platforms, including Criteo, Truecaller, Tinder, Smadex, SABC and Google, connecting advertisers to high-growth markets at scale. Having supported thousands of global, regional and local brands, 365 Digital combines strategic platform partnerships with deep market expertise to deliver measurable business outcomes and long-term growth. Visit www.365digital.africa for more information.



