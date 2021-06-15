Criteo and 365 Digital partner to drive commerce media innovation in South Africa

365 Digital, a leading technology and advertising company, has announced a strategic partnership with Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company, to strengthen omnichannel commerce media capabilities for brands in South Africa.

Criteo and 365 Digital Partner to Drive Commerce

The partnership between Criteo and 365 Digital will provide the best-in-class performance marketing and commerce solutions for South African brands to deliver growth at scale.

365 Digital and Criteo will continue to lead the commerce landscape, committed to optimizing media strategies and driving profits and sales for retailers and brands.

The partnership brings together e-commerce product sales knowledge and the technical expertise of 365 Digital, with the privacy-safe commerce audiences. Criteo’s insights technology will further enhance media planning, budget allocation, and best-in-class activation, enabling new levels of relevance, optimisation and conversion for 365 Digital’s clients across all channels.

The partnership will also provide retailers access to Criteo’s omnichannel monetisation solution, enabling them to manage their entire media inventory across e-commerce while directly connecting advertisers with retailers and publishers to drive commerce on the open internet.

“We are thrilled to partner with 365 Digital. Not only do they have a deep understanding of Criteo’s solutions, but they also have a strong footprint and understanding of the market,” said Julian Timmerman, director of service partnerships at Criteo.

As we head into 2024, this partnership will enable advertisers in South Africa to leverage Criteo’s AI-powered technology to drive meaningful commerce outcomes at scale.

Commenting on the partnership with Criteo, Julian Jordaan, CEO of 365 Digital shared: “We’re very excited to represent Criteo in South Africa, helping brands to accelerate their business growth objectives through Criteo’s leading commerce media products. The digital media landscape is in a place of transformation, especially in the commerce and retail media space, which has become a vital element of retail in South Africa. The partnership with Criteo reinforces our commitment to advertisers to bring innovative advertising solutions and connect them to consumers to drive positive business impact.”

As the preferred sales partner to Criteo in South Africa, 365 Digital has created a dedicated local team of commerce and performance media experts to provide brands with the tools and support to accelerate their business growth objectives while deploying sophisticated performance marketing campaigns.

About 365 Digital

365 Digital is a leading African digital media, ad-tech and commerce solutions company.

Over the past 24-years the company has represented the largest global platforms throughout Africa and has served thousands of global and local advertisers, empowering them to reach their business objectives. With a mission to connect brands to consumers in the fastest-growing markets in Africa, the business provides performance and branding solutions to agencies and brands throughout the region.

365 Digital guides clients on optimizing and diversifying their media investments across various digital platforms such as TikTok, Tinder, Smadex DSP and Criteo, the world’s leading commerce media platform, ensuring that their media investments yield impactful results and enhance their bottom line.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry-leading commerce media platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase.

By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

