SA scoops 8 International Loyalty Awards

South Africa’s loyalty sector triumphed at the International Loyalty Awards in Dubai for the second year running. A total of eight awards were successfully secured by South African brands and six out of 24 categories were won by South African loyalty programmes.

Amanda Cromhout, 2023 International Loyalty Personality hands over to 2024 winner, Zsuzsa Kecsmar, founder of Antavo Loyalty Cloud. Image supplied

The International Loyalty Awards are considered the pinnacle of recognition for consumer loyalty programmes and pay tribute to the brands building lasting, profitable customer relationships. Established 12 years ago, the global competition brings together leaders in loyalty from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and the Americas to celebrate innovation and creativity.

TFG Rewards, TFG Africa won two awards for the prestigious recognition of Loyalty Redefined and Best Use of Technology.

The Shoprite Group Xtra Savings programme also received two awards for Best Regional Loyalty Programme in Africa and Best Loyalty Initiative for its Xtra Savings Plus programme.

FNB’s eBucks and African Bank Audacious Rewards both received one accolade for Best Loyalty Programme in Financial Services and Best Short-Term Initiative, respectively.

There were two South African individuals recognised for their contribution to loyalty in a global list, known as 30 under 40.

Ros Netto from Virgin Active and Carla Cloete from Old Mutual Rewards are to be included in the global list. This follows last year’s individual recognition awarded to Amanda Cromhout, CEO of Truth, the loyalty specialist consultancy, as International Loyalty personality of the Year 2023. Cromhout personally handed over this honour to Zsuzsa Kecsmar, founder of Antavo Loyalty Cloud, for 2024.

Following the enormous success of South African brands at the awards ceremony, Cromhout says: “South African loyalty brands led the global landscape of loyalty excellence. We can stand proud as our industry receives powerful recognition at the most prestigious loyalty awards globally. I’m often asked how the South African market stacks up against the rest of the world. Simply put, it excels and leads the way.”