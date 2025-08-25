Noni Sophe | How speaking local languages boosts brand success in Africa

Many businesses are trying to expand their brand presence into Africa – working with agencies to understand regional media contexts and build out tailored PR strategies.

Noni Sophe believes being multilingual is key for effective media relations. Source: Supplied.

Several steps

But very few consider the one thing that can put them several steps ahead of their competitors: pitching their stories in a local language. And no, I’m not just talking about having your press release translated, I’m talking about having a conversation with a journalist in their mother tongue, to show respect for them, their history, and their time.

In media relations, authenticity is more than just a buzzword – it’s the cornerstone of building meaningful relationships. Nowhere is this more evident than in Africa, a continent rich with languages, cultures, and stories waiting to be authentically told. Businesses that want to succeed in becoming a part of local conversations need to demonstrate that they are genuinely invested in the lives of the people they’re targeting with their products, in a way that goes beyond money. That starts with language.

When it comes to expansion into Africa, journalists are the gateway into the consciousness of locals. Being able to speak the language of the journalists you’re pitching to not only opens doors to deeper understanding but also bridges cultural divides. For example, pitching to Nyanja-speaking journalists in Malawi in Nyanja or Chichewa, rather than English, signals thoughtfulness and understanding of the local market. It transforms conversations from transactional press material exchanges into heartfelt dialogues that form long-term relations – an underrated currency in the realm of communications.

From my seat as a Pan African media relations specialist, being multilingual has transformed the way I build and maintain connections. Ultimately, it has helped me expand my media black book, and increased the likelihood of landing coverage for clients. But more than that, it unlocks a new dimension of understanding. Every conversation becomes an opportunity to connect, demonstrate empathy, and make space for authentic storytelling. When I greet someone in their home language, I’m not just exchanging words - I’m honouring their identity and the rhythms of their daily life. It makes journalists feel seen as human, in an industry where they are constantly treated as a means to an end.

Language bridges worlds

My ongoing journey of learning Swahili, Shona, and Setswana, in addition to my own isiXhosa and IsiZulu, keeps revealing how language bridges worlds. When I interact with Zimbabwean journalists, I always get a positive reaction to sharing that I’m Xhosa – because Zimbabwe is home to a small but vibrant Xhosa community. These interactions often spark conversations about shared histories, cultural practices, and intertwined destinies, gently reminding us that borders are just lines on a map, but languages and cultures belong to us all.

At Be-cause, we understand that language is far more than just the words spoken, it's an intricate web of tonal shifts, body language, eye movement, and the ability to discern meanings hidden between the lines. It’s about understanding nuance and responding with empathy, turning every call into a meaningful dialogue rather than a one-sided pitch. Mastering this subtlety transforms a simple call into a genuine connection.

The art of pitching lies not just in delivering your message, but in actively listening to pick up on verbal cues, tone, and pacing to gauge interest or hesitation. Sometimes, this means you may end up not pitching at all, but instead engaging in casual conversation about traffic, the weather, or other relatable topics to build rapport and establish trust.

For businesses looking to pivot and grow across Africa, choose an agency that invests in the principles of ubuntu and cultural understanding – because by building authentic, trust-based relationships with regional media, you can humanise your brand and facilitate conversations, rather than just seeking coverage.

To my colleagues across the media industry, let’s embrace richness of our linguistic landscape. Learn a new language. Greet your next contact in their home tongue. Dive into the subtlety and soul of the stories you’re telling because in Africa, language isn’t just a medium - it’s a bridge to trust, partnership, and transformation.