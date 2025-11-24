South Africa
    All the South African Social Media Award winners

    Each year, the South African Social Media Awards highlight how influencers, brands, and agencies are using digital platforms in new and interesting ways. With a focus squarely on social media work, the awards offer a snapshot of the industry’s direction. These are the 2025 winners.
    24 Nov 2025
    24 Nov 2025
    All the South African Social Media Award winners

    African Social Media Star of the year

    Tyla

    Fitness Influencer of the year

    Beauty Tlokana

    Automotive Influencer of the year

    Mumbo Repairs

    Beauty Influencer of the year

    Lisa Mhlongo

    Best Photographer of the year

    Lungisani Mjaji

    Social Media Brand Campaign of the year

    Eskort Food

    Emerging Social Media Personality of the year

    Ashley Ogle

    Fashion Influencer of the year

    Mich Sakhile

    Food Influencer of the year

    Liziwe Matloha

    Gamer of the year

    Beamer Boy TV

    Popular hashtag on social media

    #AshleyBrylnnOgle

    Kid Influencer of the year

    Desmond Koolen

    Motivational Speaker of the year

    Katleho Mallela

    Best Social Media Newcomer of the year

    Sweet Guluva

    Social Media Personality of the year

    Oratile Masedi

    Podcast of the year

    Open Chats Podcast

    Popular content across all social media platforms

    Bruce

    Popular SA song on social media

    Sdudla or Slenda by Shandesh and Mvzzle

    Best social media use by a radio show

    Lethabo LeJoy - Thobela FM Breakfast Show

    Sports Personality of the year

    Cheslin Kolbe

    Travel Personality of the year

    Iana Strydom

    Best Social Media use by a TV show

    Moja Love's Single and Mingle

    Best Social Media vlogger

    Minenhle Langa

