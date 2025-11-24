Subscribe & Follow
All the South African Social Media Award winners
Each year, the South African Social Media Awards highlight how influencers, brands, and agencies are using digital platforms in new and interesting ways. With a focus squarely on social media work, the awards offer a snapshot of the industry’s direction. These are the 2025 winners.
African Social Media Star of the year
Tyla
Fitness Influencer of the year
Beauty Tlokana
Automotive Influencer of the year
Mumbo Repairs
Beauty Influencer of the year
Lisa Mhlongo
Best Photographer of the year
Lungisani Mjaji
Social Media Brand Campaign of the year
Eskort Food
Emerging Social Media Personality of the year
Ashley Ogle
Fashion Influencer of the year
Mich Sakhile
Food Influencer of the year
Liziwe Matloha
Gamer of the year
Beamer Boy TV
Popular hashtag on social media
#AshleyBrylnnOgle
Kid Influencer of the year
Desmond Koolen
Motivational Speaker of the year
Katleho Mallela
Best Social Media Newcomer of the year
Sweet Guluva
Social Media Personality of the year
Oratile Masedi
Podcast of the year
Open Chats Podcast
Popular content across all social media platforms
Bruce
Popular SA song on social media
Sdudla or Slenda by Shandesh and Mvzzle
Best social media use by a radio show
Lethabo LeJoy - Thobela FM Breakfast Show
Sports Personality of the year
Cheslin Kolbe
Travel Personality of the year
Iana Strydom
Best Social Media use by a TV show
Moja Love's Single and Mingle
Best Social Media vlogger
Minenhle Langa