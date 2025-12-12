HostAfrica unleashes South Africa’s cheapest .co.za domains at just R49

New R49 price aims to remove barriers for African entrepreneurs.

“It all starts with owning your domain”

Michael Osterloh, CEO at HostAfrica

“Our vision is to provide African entrepreneurs with the tools they need to take their businesses online,” says Michael Osterloh, CEO of HostAfrica. “An affordable .co.za domain is the first step in that journey. From there, we support our customers with web design, hosting, professional email and other critical online services – but it all starts with owning your domain

Already a price leader in Kenya and Nigeria

HostAfrica is already known for its ultra-competitive domain pricing across the continent, offering some of the most affordable options in Kenya and Nigeria. The new South African pricing further cements its position as Africa’s entrepreneur-first hosting provider.

More than a domain: A full toolkit to get your business online

Once customers secure their dream domain, HostAfrica gives them everything they need to build, launch and grow a professional online presence, including:

Domain registration – Secure your brand with a .co.za



– Secure your brand with a .co.za Web hosting – Fast, reliable hosting optimised for the African market



– Fast, reliable hosting optimised for the African market AI Website builder – No-code tools to get a modern website online in minutes



– No-code tools to get a modern website online in minutes Professional email – Branded email addresses that build trust with customers

About HostAfrica

HostAfrica, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is dedicated to providing digital opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa. Since its inception, HostAfrica has rapidly emerged as a key player in Africa’s digital landscape, offering a comprehensive range of hosting solutions – including websites, e-commerce, and VPS – to more than 100,000 customers. The company’s expansion into Nigeria in 2021 and Kenya in 2022 underscores its commitment to a robust presence across the continent.

HostAfrica’s commitment to excellence is reflected in:

Serving over 100,000 African customers.



Maintaining 99.9% service reliability.



Achieving industry-leading customer satisfaction (4.9/5) on reputable review platforms such as HelloPeter and Trustpilot.



Building local teams in every market for culturally relevant, responsive support.



