ICT Internet
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

HOSTAFRICAASUSAltronSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    HostAfrica announces acquisition plans for Nigerian web hosting firm GO54

    Issued by HOSTAFRICA
    19 Dec 2024
    19 Dec 2024
    HostAfrica, a leader in web hosting solutions for the African continent, is excited to announce that it has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of GO54 (formerly known as WhoGoHost), a prominent Nigerian web hosting company. This strategic move aims to enhance HostAfrica’s service offerings and expand its footprint in the African market. HostAfrica established its presence in the Nigerian market in 2021. Since its entry, HostAfrica brought innovative hosting solutions to the Nigerian Market under the local brand Domainking.ng.
    HostAfrica announces acquisition plans for Nigerian web hosting firm GO54

    The acquisition of GO54 represents a significant step for HostAfrica in enhancing its capabilities and increasing its market presence in Nigeria, one of Africa's most dynamic technology markets. With more than 100’000 domains, GO54 is one of Nigeria's leading domain and web hosting providers. By integrating GO54's local expertise and infrastructure, HostAfrica aims to leverage synergies between the two companies to deliver enhanced technological solutions and customer support in Nigeria.

    GO54’s customers will benefit from this merger

    Once the acquisition is finished, GO54’s customers will have access to a broader range of advanced hosting services and solutions. The integration of GO54’s local knowledge with HostAfrica’s established infrastructure means improved customer service and technical support, ensuring a more responsive and tailored hosting experience.

    Michael Osterloh, CEO of HostAfrica, is looking forward to welcoming GO54’s employees: “Together with the GO54 management team, we have planned this acquisition carefully. We are looking forward to teaming up and making GO54 even more relevant to our customers in Nigeria”.

    Closing Expected in January 2025

    The acquisition remains subject to certain conditions and regulatory approvals. The expected closing of the transaction is January 2025. HostAfrica is committed to a transparent process and looks forward to the successful integration of GO54, which will create a new African powerhouse for web hosting and domains.

    About HostAfrica

    HostAfrica, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is dedicated to provide digital opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa. Since its inception, HostAfrica has rapidly emerged as a key player in Africa's digital landscape offering a comprehensive range of hosting solutions including websites, e-commerce, and VPS services to more than 70,000 customers. The company's expansion into Nigeria in 2021 and Kenya in 2022 underscores its commitment to establishing a robust presence across the continent.

    Renowned for exceptional customer support, HostAfrica has earned a stellar 4.9 out of 5 rating on the reputable review platform HelloPeter. This commitment to high-quality support is crucial for customers new to the online business world. HostAfrica sets itself apart with personalized assistance and industry-leading response times, ensuring that all clients, regardless of their experience level, receive the support they need to succeed in their digital ventures.

    Media enquiries: moc.acirfAtsoH@gnitekram
    Offices: 12 Helena Ave, Helena Heights, Somerset West, Cape Town, 7130

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    HOSTAFRICA
    Our mission is to help Africans easily get their businesses online by providing world-class hosting services through excellent support, a reliable partnership and cutting-edge technology.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz