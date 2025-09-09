South Africa
ICT Internet
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

HOSTAFRICAStoneBET SoftwareSesekoPerfect WordOffernetTishala CommunicationsDY/DXEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    HostAfrica expands into Tanzania with the acquisition of Zesha

    HostAfrica, a leading provider of web hosting, domains, and VPS services for the African continent, is proud to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Tanzanian web hosting company, Zesha (T) Limited (“Zesha”).
    Issued by HOSTAFRICA
    9 Sep 2025
    9 Sep 2025
    HostAfrica expands into Tanzania with the acquisition of Zesha

    This strategic move strengthens HostAfrica’s service offerings and marks the company’s entry into the Tanzanian market. Since its founding in 2016, HostAfrica has established a strong presence in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana. Tanzania becomes the fifth country in HostAfrica’s regional network, representing a key milestone in its mission to support digital entrepreneurship across Africa. The expansion into Tanzania marks the next step in the company’s mission to become the leading hosting provider across the entire African continent.

    The acquisition of Zesha represents a major milestone in HostAfrica’s growth strategy. Zesha is well established and a leading domain and web hosting provider in Tanzania. By combining Zesha’s local market knowledge with HostAfrica’s established infrastructure, the two companies will deliver enhanced technological solutions, faster response times, and a broader range of digital services to Tanzanian businesses and individuals.

    Zesha’s customers will benefit from this merger in several key ways:

    • Expanded solutions – Access to HostAfrica’s complete range of hosting services designed to support both small-scale entrepreneurs and established businesses.

    • Reliable infrastructure – Integration with HostAfrica’s high-performance network, delivering 99.9% uptime for greater stability and peace of mind.

    • Local-first support – Continued focus on building and employing local technical and service teams, ensuring exceptional customer service and responsive, tailored technical support.

    Michael Osterloh, CEO of HostAfrica, expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming Zesha’s team: “Tanzania is a thriving economy and has long been part of our growth roadmap. We are excited to take this step alongside the talented Zesha team. This move enables us to serve Tanzanian customers locally, delivering world-class hosting services supported by strong local expertise.”

    The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval in Tanzania, which is expected to be completed within the next three months. HostAfrica is committed to a transparent process and looks forward to integrating Zesha into its operations, a move that will bring the company one step closer to becoming Africa’s leading locally owned and operated provider of web hosting and domain registration services.

    About HostAfrica

    HostAfrica, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is dedicated to providing digital opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa. Since its inception, HostAfrica has rapidly emerged as a key player in Africa's digital landscape, offering a comprehensive range of hosting solutions including websites, e-commerce, and VPS services to more than 100,000 customers. The company's expansion into Nigeria in 2021 and Kenya in 2022 underscores its commitment to establishing a robust presence across the continent.

    HostAfrica’s commitment to excellence is reflected in: Serving over 100,000 African customers. Maintaining 99.9% service reliability. Achieving industry-leading customer satisfaction ratings (4.9/5) ratings (4.9/5) on reputable review platforms such as HelloPeter and Trustpilot Building local teams in every market to ensure culturally relevant, responsive support. For more information, visit www.hostafrica.com.

    Read more: domain registration, web hosting
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    HOSTAFRICA
    Our mission is to help Africans easily get their businesses online by providing world-class hosting services through excellent support, a reliable partnership and cutting-edge technology.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz