City Lodge Hotels serves up festive feasts
Step into our spacious, comfortable, air-conditioned hotel restaurants, where friendly teams are ready to welcome you and ensure your festive feast is all about relaxation, indulgence, and quality time with loved ones.
This year, several of our hotel restaurants have prepared special Christmas Day menus featuring generous seasonal favourites, refreshing summer flavours, and a few chef-driven surprises along the way. Hotels offering this enhanced meal include:
- Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City
- Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha
- Courtyard Hotel Rosebank
- City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront
- City Lodge Hotel Lynnwood
- Town Lodge Gqeberha
- Town Lodge Bellville
Why not stay over? We offer some of the best hotel rates, giving you value for money stays. Explore our Summer on your terms special or make the most of WOZA Friday deals (see citylodgehotels.com/special-offers) – ideal for turning your meal into a staycation or family vacation. Whether you’re with friends, treating the family, dining solo, or craving a fuss-free, joy-filled day, we’ve got you covered.
Booking is essential – for menus, pricing, and reservations, go to www.citylodgehotels.com and contact your preferred hotel directly.
"This time of year reminds us how important it is to slow down, gather, and savour moments with the special people in our lives," says Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels. "Our hotel restaurants offer warm, welcoming spaces where guests can enjoy generous festive feasts without the stress of preparation. Whether you’re travelling or dining solo, we’ll make sure it feels like a home away from home. Life is hard. Check into easy."
