DisabilityRightsAwarenessMonth: Showing up, breaking barriers and belonging

I have been in a wheelchair for 20 years. One of the biggest challenges for people living with disabilities is not only mobility, it is access. Access to workplaces, to opportunities, and sometimes, simply to being seen as equals.

Vijayan Chetty, junior software development engineer at BET Software.

My journey changed in 2005 when I was injured in a car accident at the age of 21. I spent three months in hospital and another three months in rehabilitation before going home a new man with a completely different view of life. The accident taught me how precious every day is, and how much strength comes from family and friends who stand by you.

The hardest part in the beginning was not only adapting physically. It was just getting to work. I did not have a car, and many lift clubs did not want to help because of my wheelchair. A lot of companies offered learnerships for people with disabilities but did not think about how we would actually get there. Many of us come from underprivileged backgrounds, and transport can turn a good opportunity into something impossible. It is one thing to open a door. If there is no ramp, we are still stuck outside.

I was blessed to be studying graphic design at the time. That allowed me to sit behind a computer, create, and contribute. I worked hard so that no one would think I was given a job out of sympathy. Over time I grew from a graphic designer into a digital specialist and eventually into a web developer. Today, I am proud to be part of the BET Software team, developing and managing websites.

People often notice the wheelchair before they notice me, so I like to break the ice with a bit of dark humour as it reminds people that humour and confidence go a long way in changing perceptions.

But the truth is, it has not always been easy. There were days when I broke down quietly, convincing the world I was fine. Like many others living with challenges, I did not always handle it, I survived it. And in surviving, I became stronger, wiser, and more grounded than before. Breaking was not the end of me. It was the beginning of who I was meant to become.

For me, visibility is not about standing out. It is about showing up. It is choosing to be present, capable, and confident in a world that sometimes forgets to make space. Every time I show up fully, whether in a meeting, on a project, or in a public space, I hope someone else with a disability sees that it is possible. You can live a full, productive, and independent life, no matter the setbacks.

Technology has opened doors for me and for many others. Remote work, accessible tools, and digital platforms give us the freedom to learn, work, and build careers. But while tech can remove digital stairs, the world still has plenty of real ones. We need to design for access from the beginning. Transport, buildings, processes, and mindsets all matter. When inclusion is built in from the start, talent can thrive.

If you are reading this and facing your own challenges, remember this: you do not need to handle everything perfectly. Just keep going. Surviving is already enough. Because the strength and peace you are fighting for are waiting for you on the other side.

I choose to show up because I never wanted to be a burden. I wanted to help others with disabilities see what is possible. When we remove barriers, both physical and invisible, we do more than create inclusion. We create belonging.



