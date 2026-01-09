South Africa
    Nadia Kokni appointed as Puma’s new global marketing VP

    Puma has appointed Nadia Kokni as vice president, global brand marketing, reporting directly to chief brand officer Maria Valdes.
    9 Jan 2026
    9 Jan 2026
    Nadia Kokni.
    Nadia Kokni.

    Overseeing strategy

    In her new role as Puma's most senior global marketing leader, Kokni will oversee brand marketing strategy, brand marketing creative direction, integrated marketing and communication globally. Her appointment comes as Puma accelerates its global brand ambition and sharpens storytelling around its product icons and innovation pipeline.

    Kokni brings deep international experience shaping and transforming leading global brands across the sport, fashion and lifestyle industries. She has held senior leadership roles at JD Sports, H&M, adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and most recently at Hugo Boss as senior vice president of Global Marketing & Communications, where she spearheaded large-scale brand transformation and digital acceleration.

    Cultural relevance

    “Nadia is a world-class marketing leader with a proven ability to build modern global brands through strategic clarity, creative excellence and cultural relevance,” said Valdes. “Her appointment comes at an important time for Puma as we bring product creation and storytelling even closer together. Nadia’s leadership will help us deliver sharper product narratives, stronger brand heat and deeper consumer connections globally.”

    Nadia’s appointment follows Puma’s recent decision to put Brand Marketing, Product, Creative Direction, Innovation and Go-To-Market into a single global organisation led by Valdes.

    “I’m delighted to join Puma at such an exciting moment for the brand, it has a powerful heritage and a clear opportunity to lead at the intersection of sports, culture and performance. I look forward to working with Maria and teams around the world to deliver bold, meaningful storytelling that inspires consumers and accelerates Puma’s next phase of growth,” said Kokni.

    Kokni replaces Richard Teyssier, who has decided to leave Puma to pursue other opportunities.

    Let's do Biz